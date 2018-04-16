RCMP raid chop shop near Viking Apr.5

RCMP recover over $100,000 in stolen property including guns, vehicles from all over Alberta

Law-abiding citizens probably wonder where their stolen property ends up after it disappears. The RCMP in Viking appear to have at least a partial answer this week.

According to Cpl. Ronald Brumbry, “Crime reduction units rely on intelligence gathering to identify crime trends, primarily in hotspots, target repeat offenders and disrupt criminal activity in communities across the province.

“’The sharing of intelligence between various detachments was crucial in solving these multi-jurisdictional crimes,” said Cpl. Brad Mouland, Viking RCMP Detachment Commander. ‘We will continue to disrupt activities of those who commit criminal offences and property crimes.

“On April 5, 2018, Viking RCMP along with Killam RCMP and Eastern Alberta District Crime Reduction Unit (EADCRU) executed a search warrant at a residence in Hardisty, Alberta as part of an ongoing investigation. Police located numerous pieces of stolen property with ties back to thefts in other jurisdictions.

“On April 11, 2018 at approximately 11:00 a.m., the Viking, Two Hills, Vegreville RCMP Detachments, EADCRU, and K Division Auto Theft Unit executed a search warrant at a rural property near Bruce Alberta.

“Police located a ‘chop shop’ type of operation on the premises and recovered stolen property from Edmonton, Calgary, Red Deer, Viking, Vegreville, Wetaskiwin, Two Hills, Vermilion, Stony Plain, Wainwright and others.

“The recovered stolen property included two stolen ATV’s, two stolen motorcycles, eight stolen vehicles, various stolen parts from vehicles that had been dismantled, one loaded 9mm handgun, 21 long barrelled firearms, including one loaded, thousands of rounds of ammunition, two chainsaws, one concrete saw and methamphetamine, marihuana and LSD.

“The following individuals have been arrested and charged with four counts of possession of property obtained by crime over $5000 under the Criminal Code: Michael Kelm, 41, Bruce, Alberta, Lonny Kelm, 62, Bruce, Alberta, Lane Kelm, 34, Bruce, Alberta, Blair Delawski, 28, Viking, Alberta and Chenoa Taron, 26, Bruce, Alberta.

“All are set to appear in Vegreville Provincial Court Apr. 16. “

