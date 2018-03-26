RCMP investigating break and enter into Winfield arena

Culprits damage building, steal considerable amount of valuables Mar. 24

More serious crime in the rural areas as Breton/Thorsby RCMP investigate a break and enter, this time to a large, regional recreation facility.

According to RCMP media relations group spokesperson Cpl. Laurel Scott, “On March 24, 2018 Thorsby/Breton RCMP responded to a report of a break and enter to the Winfield Arena.

“Investigation into the matter revealed that the incident occurred between 2 and 2:40 a.m. Entry was gained through the back emergency door.

“The suspects caused extensive property damage and made off with several items including food, a Delta-brand power mitre saw, hand tools and chemicals. The total loss has reached a substantial value.

“If you have any information that could assist in this investigation, please contact the Breton RCMP at 780-7696-3920; or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 or www.crimestoppers.ab.ca.”

stu.salkeld@pipestoneflyer.ca

Previous story
Embattled band Hedley plays last show before hiatus

Just Posted

Red Deer RCMP investigate mailbox break-ins

RCMP urge citizens to take steps to protect themselves from identity theft

Women of Excellence benefits from Red Deer Art Battle

Art Battle will feature 12 women battling it out in three rounds

Alberta’s famous raptor the focus on talk set for March 29th

Philip J. Currie is coming to Red Deer College as a guest speaker for the Red Deer River Naturalists

Eco-Living Fair brings sustainability home

ReThink Red Deer hosts 8th annual environmentally conscious event

Pursuit with rogue semi ends in arrest

RCMP chased a stolen semi tractor from Red Deer to Airdrie

Optimism shines bright at upbeat Juno Awards show in Vancouver

Gord Downie’s brother accepted a posthumous award for the singer

RCMP investigating break and enter into Winfield arena

Culprits damage building, steal considerable amount of valuables Mar. 24

Kenney: if elected, will repeal carbon tax within weeks

Jason Kenney says if elected, NDP carbon tax repealed summer of 2019

Alarm scares off burglars near Pigeon Lake

RCMP respond to residential alarm, find door damaged

Half Alberta’s boreal forest could disappear due to fires and climate change

A new study shows half of Alberta’s boreal forest could disappear by 2100 due to wildfires and climate change.

Liberals prepare big push on election reform bills

After more than two years riding the brakes on a raft of promised reforms to election laws, the Trudeau government is preparing to put the pedal to the metal

Russian shopping mall fire kills 64; no alarms reported

The fire at the four-story Winter Cherry mall in the Siberian city of Kemerovo was extinguished by Monday morning after burning through the night.

Feds ease restrictions on prescription heroin to address opioid epidemic

The government is making it easier for patients to access prescription heroin and methadone in its fight against the opioid crisis.

Canada expels Russian diplomats in wake of British attack

Foreign Affairs Minister Chrystia Freeland says the move is in solidarity with Britain in the wake of a nerve agent attack

Most Read