One Wetaskiwin man flees police, another assaults them: RCMP

Wetaskiwin RCMP arrest Bryatt Threefingers, Shadow Willier June 23

One Wetaskiwin man allegedly fled from police at a checkstop and another allegedly assaulted the police in an incident that occurred the weekend of June 23, noted local police.

According to Wetaskiwin RCMP detachment spokesperson Cst. Christine Hepburn, “On June 23, 2018 Wetaskiwin RCMP were conducting a check stop on 49 Street when a Chrysler Neon was observed avoiding the check stop. Members attempted to stop the vehicle but the vehicle fled and efforts to locate the vehicle this night were unsuccessful. The plates that were on the vehicle were not associated to the vehicle.

“On June 24, 2018 a member from the Wetaskiwin RCMP observed this vehicle and conducted a vehicle stop with the female driver. A male exiting a residence was identified by the RCMP as the same male who had been previously driving the vehicle. When the male was told he was under arrest he fled back into an apartment followed by the RCMP. While effecting the arrest of the first male, a second male assaulted the arresting officer. The second male was arrested for assault.

“21-year-old Bryatt Threefingers was arrested and charged with resist/obstruct peace officer, operate motor Vvehicle while being pursued by police, operate motor vehicle without holding operator’s licence, drive uninsured motor vehicle on highway and operate motor vehicle without certificate of registration. Threefingers was brought before a Justice of the Peace and remanded into custody to appear in court on June 26, 2018.

“27-year-old Shadow Willier was arrested and charged with assault on police officer and resists/obstruct peace officer. Willier was brought before a Justice of the Peace and was released from custody to appear in court on June 26, 2018.

“The 39-year-old female driver was charged with drive uninsured motor vehicle on the highway, operate motor vehicle without holding operators licence and operate motor vehicle without certificate of registration. She was provided a court date of August 3, 2018 and was released.”

Stu.salkeld@pipestoneflyer.ca

