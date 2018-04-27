One Wetaskiwin man arrested, charged after stolen car found in the city

Discovery of a stolen vehicle in Wetaskiwin resulted in a foot chase and arrest, note RCMP.

According to RCMP spokesperson Cpl. Laurel Scott, “On April 25 the Central Alberta District Rural Crime Reduction Project (RCRP) located a stolen vehicle being driven in the City of Wetaskiwin.

“The vehicle, stolen the evening prior from Leduc, was recovered a short time later and a male was arrested after fleeing the vehicle and engaging police in a short foot chase.

“Owen Doyle (36) of Wetaskiwin, Alberta faces the following charges: two counts of Possession for the purpose of trafficking, two counts of Possession of Stolen Property and Obstruction of a Peace Officer.”

Scott stated the accused was brought before a Justice of the Peace and is being held in police custody until court in Wetaskiwin on May 1st, 2018.

She also stated the Rural Crime Reduction Project has been working in the Wetaskiwin area since mid April; this arrest was as a result of a crime reduction strategy involving targeting crime “hotspots” and focusing resources on monitoring the activities in those hotspots.

Stu.salkeld@pipestoneflyer.ca