One Wetaskiwin man arrested, charged after stolen car found in the city

Wetaskiwin RCMP lay charges on stolen vehicle and drug trafficking investigation

Discovery of a stolen vehicle in Wetaskiwin resulted in a foot chase and arrest, note RCMP.

According to RCMP spokesperson Cpl. Laurel Scott, “On April 25 the Central Alberta District Rural Crime Reduction Project (RCRP) located a stolen vehicle being driven in the City of Wetaskiwin.

“The vehicle, stolen the evening prior from Leduc, was recovered a short time later and a male was arrested after fleeing the vehicle and engaging police in a short foot chase.

“Owen Doyle (36) of Wetaskiwin, Alberta faces the following charges: two counts of Possession for the purpose of trafficking, two counts of Possession of Stolen Property and Obstruction of a Peace Officer.”

Scott stated the accused was brought before a Justice of the Peace and is being held in police custody until court in Wetaskiwin on May 1st, 2018.

She also stated the Rural Crime Reduction Project has been working in the Wetaskiwin area since mid April; this arrest was as a result of a crime reduction strategy involving targeting crime “hotspots” and focusing resources on monitoring the activities in those hotspots.

Stu.salkeld@pipestoneflyer.ca

Previous story
The eight women and two men killed in Toronto van attack identified

Just Posted

Innisfail RCMP respond to break and enter, possession of stolen property

Police located a stolen Jeep that had been involved in a collision with a power pole

Red Deer Marlins diving into 2018 season

77 swimmers are registered so far for the summer swim club

Labelle Stage Productions Vocal Competition finals run May 5th

Event runs in Red Deer Public Library’s Snell Auditorium downtown

WATCH: Student-focused CAREERexpo returns to Red Deer

Annual event offers students opportunity to explore career possibilities

Sheraton Celebrity Dance Off raises $420,000 for Canada Games Celebration Plaza

Event sees over 800 people in attendance

Louis Arthur Charles: Britain’s new prince

The son of the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge has been named

One Wetaskiwin man arrested, charged after stolen car found in the city

Wetaskiwin RCMP lay charges on stolen vehicle and drug trafficking investigation

Korean leaders pledge denuclearization in historic meeting

North Korean leader Kim Jong Un, left, and South Korean President Moon Jae-in

Sexual harassment allegations against TVO host unsubstantiated: investigation

An independent investigation has cleared TVO host Steve Paikin of sexual harassment allegations

World needs to be ‘careful’ about Korean peace deal, says Canadian minister

Canadian Minister of Foreign Affairs Chrystia Freeland said that no one should expect a formal end to hostilities to happen quickly

The eight women and two men killed in Toronto van attack identified

10 people were killed on Monday after a man in a van mowed down dozens of people

Mint employee fired after 2 kg of gold found missing from Ottawa facility

Spokeswoman Alison Crawford says the gold, worth about $110,000 at current prices

Three dead in motorcycle versus pickup collision in Maskwacis

Maskwacis RCMP are investigating a tragic triple fatality collision Thursday night

B.C. Horse Angels battle ‘kill-buyers’ to stop horse slaughter

A non-profit organization in Salmon Arm, B.C. finds new homes for horses rescued from slaughter

Most Read