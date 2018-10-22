One Maskwacis resident taken to hospital after police discharge fireram

RCMP officer involved in shooting at Maskwacis

The Alberta Serious Incident Response Team is investigating an RCMP officer’s discharge of a firearm at Maskwacis over the weekend.

According to a press release Oct. 22 from RCMP spokesperson Cpl. Laurel Scott, “Just after midnight, Maskwacis RCMP members responded to a complaint of shots fired on the Samson First Nation, Maskwacis area.

“The two members were searching for a suspect on foot when a confrontation occurred between two suspects and the officers which resulted in the discharge of a police weapon. ‎

“One suspect was injured and is being treated for non-life threatening injuries at a Edmonton medical facility. A second suspect has been located.

“No officers were hurt and there was no concern for public safety at any point.

“The Director of Law Enforcement has been notified and the Alberta Serious Incident Response Team (ASIRT) has been directed to investigate the circumstances surrounding police conduct. The RCMP remains the lead investigating agency on the events leading up to the serious incident, with ASIRT having carriage of the review of police actions.

“The Alberta RCMP will not be commenting further on this incident.”

