MPs need to consult women, social media companies about online behaviour: Cullen

The B.C. MP says training for parliamentarians doesn’t include enough material on what appropriate online behaviour looks like

Veteran NDP MP Nathan Cullen says women and social media companies should be brought into a critical discussion about how parliamentarians conduct themselves online.

Cullen says many MPs insist that what they say and do on social media is personal, not part of their professional lives, but he says he doesn’t buy that.

The B.C. MP says training for parliamentarians doesn’t include enough material on what appropriate online behaviour looks like, noting much of the discussion has focused on day-to-day interactions with other parliamentarians and staff.

Cullen’s comments come as the social-media activity of former cabinet minister and longtime MP Tony Clement is under scrutiny in Ottawa. Conservative Leader Andrew Scheer kicked Clement out of the party caucus yesterday after revelations that he’d shared sexually explicit images with someone who later tried to extort him for money.

Clement issued a statement today apologizing to anyone who felt he crossed “online boundaries” in a way that made them feel uncomfortable, without his knowing.

He says he engaged in inappropriate exchanges during a time of “personal difficulty and weakness,” his actions crossed lines that he shouldn’t have crossed, and he engaged in acts of infidelity.

The Canadian Press

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
McClintic back in prison after time in healing lodge, Tori Stafford’s father says

Just Posted

The Red Deer Agri-Trade Equipment Expo runs until Friday at Westerner Park

Agriculture equipment expo considered to be the best buying show in Canada

Three youth arrested after robbing a store with a fake gun

Red Deer RCMP seized replica handgun and knives during the arrests

Dean Brody heads to Red Deer with stripped down, acoustic show

Dirt Road Stories tour offers a kitchen party lodge-type experience

Red Deer’s JB Owen presents her female hygiene product to Dragons’ Den

The show airs Nov. 8th

Cornerstone’s Annie comes out just in time for Christmas

The Red Deer show is on Nov. 9th to 18th

Sharon and Bram say the singing won’t stop with retirement tour

It’s often parents and grandparents who know them best, the pair say

MPs need to consult women, social media companies about online behaviour: Cullen

The B.C. MP says training for parliamentarians doesn’t include enough material on what appropriate online behaviour looks like

‘All options’ soon possible to end Canada Post dispute, says Trudeau

The job actions have temporarily shut down Canada Post’s operations in more than 150 communities since being launched last month

Statcan’s plan to harvest private banking info on hold, pending investigation

Privacy concerns have triggered heated political exchanges in the House of Commons

Sprawling Lacombe County Estate on sale for $15.5 million

Property includes residence, lodge and a private 9-hole golf course

Younger Canadians interested in attending Remembrance Day events: poll

Survey found a 10% spike in people who plan to go to a ceremony this year compared to 2017

Tony Clement admits to multiple acts of infidelity

Former Conservative MP says he contacted Ontario police last summer.

McClintic back in prison after time in healing lodge, Tori Stafford’s father says

Terri-Lynne McClintic pleaded guilty to the 2009 abduction, rape and murder of Tori Stafford, an eight-year-old girl from Woodstock, Ont.

B.C. Mountie largely at fault for crash that totalled Calgary family’s van

A judge found some blame for both drivers in a 2014 collision on a busy Aldergrove highway.

Most Read