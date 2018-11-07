Maskwacis police: unique flag stolen from band office

Maskwacis RCMP investigate break and enter to band office

Maskwacis RCMP are investigating a break and enter to one of the band offices where a valuable flag, that should be easy to identify, was stolen.

According to a press release from Maskwacis RCMP spokesperson Cst. Morgan Kyle, ‘On November 6, 2018, Maskwacis RCMP received a report that the band office in Montana Cree Nation was victim of a break and enter overnight.

“Investigation revealed that multiple offices were entered and of note, a concept flag was stolen which is the only one of its kind.

“Maskwacis RCMP are requesting the public view the photo of the flag. If you have information about this incident or the current location of the flag, please call the Maskwacis RCMP at 780-585-3767 or call your local police.

“If you wish to remain anonymous, you can contact Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS), online at www.P3Tips.com or by using the “P3 Tips” app available through the Apple App or Google Play Store. ” Remember, Crime Stoppers pays cash rewards for information leading to arrests and convictions.

Stu.salkeld@pipestoneflyer.ca

