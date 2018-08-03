Leduc robbery sees staff hit with bear spray July 3

Leduc RCMP investigate robbery of liquor store

A liquor store employee was assaulted by a bear-spray wielding thief July 3, noted Leduc RCMP.

According to Leduc RCMP spokesperson Cst. Bridget Morla, “On August 3, 2018 at approximately 10 a.m., Leduc RCMP responded to a robbery at a liquor store in the City of Leduc. A lone male suspect made away with a small amount of liquor after bear spraying the employee.

“It is believed the suspect fled in a Black 2 door Pontiac G5 with the rear window covered in plastic (pictured).

“The employee sustained minor injuries and was released on scene.

“The male suspect is described as: Caucasian, approximately 6 feet tall, slim build, blonde hair.

“Wearing: Dark jacket with a hoodie, tan gloves, dark backpack and dark footwear.

If you have information about this investigation, please call the Leduc RCMP at 780-980-7267, or call your local police detachment. If you want to remain anonymous, you can contact Crime Stoppers by phone at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS), by internet at www.tipsubmit.com, or by SMS.

Stu.salkeld@pipestoneflyer.ca

 

