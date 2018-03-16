Leduc County resident comes home, finds four culprits robbing the place

Leduc RCMP arrest four suspects after rural break and enter

  • Mar. 16, 2018 10:15 a.m.

Leduc County, Alberta – Two adult males and two adult females are in custody after they rammed a property owner’s vehicle in an attempt to depart the victim’s property yesterday.

On March 14, 2018 at approximately 3 p.m., a home owner in Leduc County returned home to find multiple suspects departing his residence after allegedly committing a break and enter. While attempting to flee the scene the suspects rammed the victim’s vehicle. The resulting impact sent the suspects’ vehicle into the ditch rendering it inoperable. Thankfully, the victim was not injured. One suspect allegedly attempted to steal the victims’ truck but was unsuccessful.

All four suspects attempted to flee on foot. The victim contacted Leduc RCMP and with the assistance of the Integrated Crime Reduction Team were able to arrest one male and two female suspects shortly thereafter. With assistance of Police Dog Services the second outstanding male was caught and arrested without incident after leading RCMP on a foot pursuit.

Melanie Melissa Dixon (37) of Edmonton is facing charges of: break and enter, possession of break in tools, resist arrest and two counts of breach of recognizance.

Erikka Marie Fred (30) of Grande Prairie is facing charges of: break and enter, possession of break in tools, resist arrest, breach of recognizance and theft.

Joshua Pretula (25) of no fixed address is facing charges of break and enter, possession of break in tools, resist arrest and theft.

Ashley Nathaniel Yardley (33) of Edmonton is facing charges of: break and enter, possession of break in tools, resist arrest and theft.

All four remain in custody awaiting their bail hearings. The investigation is ongoing.

“I’m pleased with the ongoing successes of the ICRU and the partnerships with the communities in Central Alberta District” says Cpl. Pete MacMillan of the ICRU. “Our continued strategy is to target, monitor, and interrupt the activities of repeat offenders.”

The relationship between the RCMP and the members of our communities is a partnership. We need residents to be the eyes and ears of their communities and to report suspicious activity as soon as they are aware.

-Cpl. Chris Warren, Media Relations Group

Previous story
Trans Mountain granted injunction against pipeline protesters at two B.C. sites

Just Posted

Six people arrested in stolen vehicle operation

Red Deer RCMP executed outstanding warrants involving 42 Criminal Code charges

A special fundraising concert in support of A Better World runs April 7th

Red Deer Youth and Community Orchestra is teaming up with the Lacombe-based Rosedale Valley Strings

WATCH: Record number of nominees for Women of Excellence

Various Central Alberta women recognized for their different contributions

UPDATE: Optimist Chiefs release statement on passing of Ryan McBeath

Optimist Chiefs announced on Twitter the passing of one of their captains, 17-year-old Ryan McBeath.

Construction underway on cannabis production facility in Red Deer County

Initial construction on the site is underway and expected to be completed by May

WATCH: A preview of Red Deer’s Hunting Hills High School’s The Addams Family

Josh Dokter playing Gomez Addams

Leduc County resident comes home, finds four culprits robbing the place

Leduc RCMP arrest four suspects after rural break and enter

Mother convicted of killing daughters in ‘honour killing’ ordered deported

A woman found guilty in 2012 of murdering her three daughters in a so-called mass honour killing has been stripped or her permanent residency and ordered deported from Canada

B.C. woman ticketed after complaining to RCMP about student driver

The B.C. woman was ticketed after complaining to RCMP about student driver on Sea-to-Sky Highway

Manufacturing sales fell 1.0 per cent in January: Statistics Canada

Motor vehicle, aerospace and primary metal industries lead drop in manufacturing sales

Ontario Tories say Brown ineligible to run in riding for spring election

Former PC leader Patrick Brown stepped down in January amid sexual misconduct allegations he denies

Trans Mountain granted injunction against pipeline protesters at two B.C. sites

Protesters must be restrained from obstructing the expansion of the Trans Mountain pipeline, says a British Columbia Supreme Court judge

Reports: Several people killed in Florida pedestrian bridge collapse

Bridge collapsed onto a highway at a Miami-area college

As controversy swirls, NDP’s Sikh leader denounces Air India mastermind

Singh says he has been asked to condemn terrorism many times and always has and always will

Most Read