Kainan Saddleback, 30-years-old, from Maskwacis, arrested after robbery

Police have arrested on man from Maskwacis after a liquor store on Hwy. #2A in Millet was robbed Oct. 26.

According to Wetaskiwin RCMP spokesperson Cst. Christine Hepburn, “On October 26, 2018 Wetaskiwin RCMP were dispatched to a robbery at the Millet Liquor Store.

“The male suspect involved in the robbery had departed the store before police arrival. The male was able to obtain liquor and an undisclosed amount of cash from the till.

“Police were able to obtain video footage of the incident and identify the suspect involved. With the assistance of Maskwacis RCMP the male was located and arrested a short time later.”

Hepburn stated Kainan Saddleback, 30-years-old, from Maskwacis, has been charged with the following: Robbery and Failure to comply with conditions of Recognizance.

She stated the accused was remanded into custody and is set to appear in Wetaskiwin court on November 2.

