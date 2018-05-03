If you see blaze orange on roads this weekend, slow down

Alberta RCMP remind motorists: highway clean up this weekend, please drive safely

Springtime in Alberta usually includes one event that’s emblazoned with bring orange: the volunteer highway clean-up.

RCMP media spokesperson Cpl. Curtis Peters reminded motorists to be on the look-out for anyone wearing blaze orange and carrying garbage bags while on the highways this weekend.

“The Alberta RCMP are asking motorists to be extra vigilant when travelling on provincial highways this weekend while the annual highway clean up takes place,” noted Peters May 3.

“Each year, participants from 4-H clubs, Junior Forest Rangers and other youth groups in the province do their part to help the environment by collecting garbage and recyclable materials from ditches and roadways.

“This year, there are an estimated 12,000 participants, 8,000 of whom will be youths, that will be working with Alberta Transportation to clean roadways all across the province.

“The cleanup is scheduled to take place on Saturday, May 5 and with warm weather in the forecast, RCMP are asking motorists to slow down, obey signage and be alert to help ensure the safety of the kids that will be out keeping Alberta clean.”

