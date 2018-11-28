Laurie Nickel, centre left, and her daughter Stephanie hold a protest sign during the UNIFOR union meeting between the workers of Oshawa’s General Motors plant with Jerry Dias, president of UNIFOR, Monday, Nov. 26, 2018. The plant, which employs more than 2,500 people, is set to close. (Eduardo Lima/The Canadian Press)

Get tough with General Motors Trump-style, union head urges Trudeau

Unifor president Jerry Dias is in Washington this week, to try to enlist allies at the Canadian Embassy

The head of Canada’s largest autoworkers union wants Prime Minister Justin Trudeau to borrow a page from the U.S. president’s playbook and get tough with General Motors, Trump-style.

Unifor president Jerry Dias is in Washington to try to enlist allies at the Canadian Embassy. He wants to reverse GM’s decision to slash more than 2,500 jobs at the company’s plant in Oshawa, Ont.

Dias says it’s time for Canada and the United States to join forces and form a united front against the company, which is also cutting 3,300 production jobs south of the border, as well as 8,000 salaried workers.

READ MORE: Politicians promise help for GM workers; stress that saving plant hopeless

He says it’s clear that GM is moving its manufacturing work away from both countries and that job losses will only continue unless both governments turn to tariffs on foreign exports to reverse the trend.

Trump has already put GM on notice that he will withdraw all U.S. subsidies for GM unless it backs off on the cuts, although he hasn’t offered many details.

Dias says the new U.S.-Canada-Mexico Agreement, which is to be signed by all three countries this week at G20 meetings in Argentina, could be in jeopardy from the cuts, which are aimed at saving General Motors US$6 billion by the year 2020.

The Canadian Press

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
Canada’s auto industry at risk if GM closes Oshawa plant, union president says

Just Posted

The Nutcracker set to light up Red Deer College Arts Centre

Popular Christmas tradition runs Dec. 14th-16th on the mainstage

Learning safety on school buses

Red Deer Catholic School students are learning the importance of school bus safety this week

Local students delve into sustainability project in support of Winter Games

Project overseen by ‘Saws for Schools Club’ based at Central Middle School

Council passes wage hikes to deal with tax changes

Red Deer City council approved an adjustment to their gross salaries to preserve current net pay

Freezing rain in the forecast for late this afternoon

Red Deer and surrounding areas expected to be hit by freezing rain, says Environment Canada

VIDEO: Alert Ready system to be tested across the country for second time

Test alerts are supposed to appear at 1:55 p.m. local time

Otter absent, but koi rescue continues at Vancouver’s Dr. Sun Yat-Sen Garden

Efforts to humanely trap and relocate the slippery otter have been unsuccessful

Slow-speed chase leads to Blackfalds RCMP arrest

Driver arrested for failing to stop travelling 60 - 80 km/hr on QEII

The 10 funniest words in the English language, according to this study

Two University of Alberta researchers say they’ve analyzed what makes some words intrinsically funny.

Margaret Atwood to write sequel to ‘The Handmaid’s Tale’

Publisher McClelland and Stewart says it will publish ‘The Testaments’ on Sept. 10, 2019

Knickers the cow is too beefy to become burgers

The black-and-white Holstein Friesian from Western Australia stands at 6 feet 4 inches

Tribunal orders feds to postpone contract in $60B warship project

The federal government annouced it’s contract to design new warships, last month

World faces ‘impossible’ task at post-Paris climate talks

Seasoned negotiators are calling the meeting, which is expected to draw 25,000 participants, “Paris 2.0”

Famed anti-poverty activist Harry Leslie Smith dies in Ontario hospital at 95

Smith lived through the Great Depression and fought in the British air force during the Second World War

Most Read