Four suspects arrested after Maskwacis shooting, stabbing

Maskwacis RCMP lay attempted murder charges following shooting

Witnesses in the Maskwacis townsite directed RCMP to four local suspects after a shooting and stabbing Apr. 28.

According to Cst. W. Scott Blackmore, Maskwacis RCMP, “Four males have been charged with attempted murder following a shooting on Saturday night. At approximately 9 p.m. on the 28th of April, 2018, RCMP officers were dispatched to the townsite in the Samson First Nation, where they located two male victims in their 20’s, one of whom had been shot in the back.

“The shooting victim was transported by air ambulance to hospital with serious injuries. The second victim was stabbed, suffering serious, but non-life threatening injuries and was transported to hospital by ground ambulance.

“Witnesses directed officers to the four accused, who were taken into custody within minutes of the first 911 call. A loaded, sawed-off .22 caliber rifle and a knife were seized from the scene.

“Following further investigation by the Maskwacis Community Response Unit (CRU) and Wetaskiwin General Investigation Section (GIS), 28 year-old Derek Cattleman of Calgary and 38 year-old Ernest Nepoose, 29 year-old Ivor Nepoose, and 43 year-old Jarret Cabry, all of Maskwacis, have been charged with Attempted Murder and Aggravated Assault. Each of the accused face additional charges related to the possession of weapons. All four were remanded in custody for court in Wetaskiwin on Tuesday, May 1, 2018.”

