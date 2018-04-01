First Nations youth from Maskwacis reported missing

A First Nations youth was reported missing March 29; the family hopes to find her.

Maskwacis RCMP ask the public for help locating 14-year-old Alicia Buffalo-Crane who police believe may be in the Calgary area.

Police say they are worried for Buffalo-Crane’s well-being as she has a history of self-harm. RCMP want to return her to her family.

Buffalo-Crane is described as being First Nations, five feet six inches tall with a thin build (approximately 100 pounds). She has long dyed blonde hair and brown eyes.

If you have any information about Alicia’s whereabouts, you are asked to contact the Maskwacis RCMP at 780-585-4600 or call your local police.