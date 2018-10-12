Fire at rural church deliberately set: Leduc RCMP

Leduc RCMP are investigating what appears to be a deliberate attempt to damage or destroy a bell tower at a local church.

According to a press release from Leduc RCMP spokesperson Cst. Bridget Morla, police have found evidence a fire at the Holy Trinity Ukrainian Catholic Church, located about halfway between Nisku and Devon on Hwy. #19, was deliberately set.

“On October 7, 2018 at approximately 2:20 a.m. Leduc RCMP, Leduc County Fire Services and Calmar Fire Services were dispatched to a fire at a free standing bell tower at the Holy Trinity Ukrainian Catholic Church,” stated Morla in a press release.

“Upon investigation is was determined the fire was started with an accelerant. No one was injured in the fire.

“We need your assistance with reporting anything you believe was suspicious around this location on this date at this time,” stated Morla in the press release.

If you have information about this investigation, please call the Leduc RCMP at 780-980-7267, or call your local police detachment. If you want to remain anonymous, you can contact Crime Stoppers by phone at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS), by internet at www.tipsubmit.com, or by SMS. Crime Stoppers offers cash rewards.

Stu.salkeld@pipestoneflyer.ca.