Facebook blocks 115 accounts ahead of US midterm elections

The social media company shut down 30 Facebook accounts and 85 Instagram accounts

Facebook said it blocked 115 accounts for suspected “co-ordinated inauthentic behaviour” linked to foreign groups attempting to interfere in Tuesday’s U.S. midterm elections.

The social media company shut down 30 Facebook accounts and 85 Instagram accounts and is investigating them in more detail, it said in a blog post late Monday.

The company took action after being tipped off Sunday evening by U.S. law enforcement officials, who notified the company about recently discovered online activity, “which they believe may be linked to foreign entities,” Facebook’s head of cybersecurity policy, Nathaniel Gleicher, wrote in the post .

U.S. tech companies are stepping up security and efforts to fight disinformation campaigns to prevent online troublemakers from trying to divide voters and discredit democracy. Facebook’s purge is part of countermeasures to prevent abuses like those used by Russian groups two years ago to sway public opinion ahead of the 2016 U.S. presidential election.\

READ MORE: States and storylines to follow as U.S. voters head to polls

Gleicher said the company will provide an update once it learns more, “including whether these accounts are linked to the Russia-based Internet Research Agency or other foreign entities.”

Almost all of the Facebook Pages associated with the blocked accounts appeared to be in French or Russian. The Instagram accounts were mostly in English and were focused either on celebrities or political debate. No further details were given about the accounts or suspicious activity.

Last month, Facebook removed 82 pages, accounts and groups tied to Iran aimed at stirring up social strife in the U.S. and the U.K. It carried out an even broader sweep in August, removing 652 pages, groups and accounts linked to Russia and Iran. Twitter says it has identified more than 4,600 accounts and 10 million tweets, mostly affiliated with the Internet Research Agency, that it says were linked to foreign meddling in U.S. elections, including the presidential vote of 2016.

The Internet Research Agency is essentially a Russian troll farm that has been indicted by U.S. Special Counsel Robert Mueller for its actions during the 2016 election.

Kelvin Chan, The Associated Press

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
Canada could ratify new NAFTA even if U.S. tariffs stay put: Trudeau

Just Posted

Toronto-based pop-rocksters The Elwins head to Bo’s Nov. 8th

Popular band signed on with USS’s Canadian run

‘Tis Toys for Tickets time again with donations going to Red Deer Christmas Bureau

More than 300 toys were collected last year for children to wake up with a gift on Christmas morning

Red Deer hospital launches veteran recognition program

For those wishing to be recognized, a poppy magnet is placed on their in-room whiteboard

Red Deer RCMP arrest man after two robberies on weekend

RCMP located the suspect at a residence in Inglewood

Red Deer listed as Canada’s sixth most dangerous city, according to Maclean’s

Context needed when exploring the numbers, say police

Cigar-shaped interstellar object could be alien probe: Harvard

Astronomers say ‘Oumuamua’ is unlikely to be an asteroid or comet

Kids hockey should be about fun, not scores: minor hockey groups

Hockey Canada recommends that players under the age of nine play half-ice games and that no score is kept

Facebook blocks 115 accounts ahead of US midterm elections

The social media company shut down 30 Facebook accounts and 85 Instagram accounts

Chicago Blackhawks fire coach after 6-6-3 start to season

The Chicago Blackhawks have fired coach Joel Quenneville after a 6-6-3 start to the season. He guided the team to Stanley Cup victories in 2010, 2013 and 2015.

Canada could ratify new NAFTA even if U.S. tariffs stay put: Trudeau

In an interview with CNN, Trudeau says Canada still wants the tariffs lifted before the new version of NAFTA goes into effect.

Senators players apologize after being caught criticizing team on video recording

Senators players who were caught on tape joking about and criticizing their team’s defence in a video posted online are apologizing for their comments.

Spy service says federal pipeline purchase seen as ‘betrayal’ by many opponents

The federal government announced in late May it would buy the pipeline and related components for $4.5 billion

States and storylines to follow as U.S. voters head to polls

Americans head to the polls for midterm elections

B.C. attorney general doesn’t name Drake, but says casino rules apply to all

Drake claims he was prevented from gambling at the Parq Vancouver casino

Most Read