Central Alberta on severe thunderstorm watch

The weatherman has been warning Central Alberta all week about possible super-serious thunderstorms this weekend, and Environment Canada seems to agree.

According to The Weather Network’s website, a severe thunderstorm warning was issued for virtually all of Central Alberta, ranging from Rocky Mountain house in the west to Oyen in the east, Innisfail to the south and Nisku to the north. The warning for Wetaskiwin was issued at 10:38 Saturday June 9.

“Conditions are favourable for the development of severe thunderstorms that may be capable of producing strong wind gusts, large hail and heavy rain,” stated Environment Canada.

“An area of showers and thunderstorms are forecast to develop through portions of central Alberta this afternoon then move to the northeast. These thunderstorms will continue into the evening hours. Large hail, strong winds and heavy rain are possible with these thunderstorms.

“Large hail can damage property and cause injury. Remember, severe thunderstorms can produce tornadoes.

“Severe thunderstorm watches are issued when atmospheric conditions are favourable for the development of thunderstorms that could produce one or more of the following: large hail, damaging winds, torrential rainfall.

“Please continue to monitor alerts and forecasts issued by Environment Canada. To report severe weather, send an email to ABstorm@canada.ca or tweet reports using #ABStorm.”

