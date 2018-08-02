Caroline woman charged after Sundre non-profit society money missing

Sundre Community Van Society treasurer, Robin Strub, 30, arrested

Sundre RCMP have arrested and charged the treasurer of a Sundre non-profit society after police allege funds were spent inappropriately.

According to Sundre RCMP spokesperson Cpl. Joe Mandel, “On July 10, 2018, the Sundre RCMP detachment received a complaint from the Sundre Community Van Society regarding the fraudulent use of its funds by its treasurer.

“The society, which provides seniors transportation for appointments, events and amenity needs, reported that approximately $6,300 was spent by its treasurer on unauthorized purchases such as personal payments, cell phone bills and fuel between April and June of this year.

“On July 31, 2018 Robin Strub, 30, of Caroline, AB was arrested and charged with Section 336CC – Criminal Breach of Trust. She was released by a Justice of the Peace to appear in Provincial Court in Didsbury, AB on August 13, 2018 to speak to the matter.”

Stu.salkeld@pipestoneflyer.ca

Previous story
Global infernos create firefighter shortage

Just Posted

Truck on fire off Taylor Drive

Emergency crews were on scene quickly to put it out

Red Deer RCMP investigate break-in and ATM theft at mall

The male driver wore a white face mask and dark coveralls with reflective stripes

Pride Society continues to shine through the negative comments

Pride Week takes place Aug. 12-18th in Red Deer

Red Deer woman killed in motorcycle crash on B.C. highway

Police investigating why the rider lost control

Red Deer RCMP arrest six on drug trafficking charges

Methamphetamine, cocaine, GHB and fentanyl seized over the past month

WATCH: Tune into What’s Up Wednesday

An overview of all news Red Deer

Caroline woman charged with theft after Sundre non-profit society money missing

Sundre Community Van Society treasurer, Robin Strub, 30, arrested

Global infernos create firefighter shortage

Wildfire resources are being put to the test around the world as fires burn out of control.

White House: Trump receives new letter from Kim Jong Un

A second meeting between Trump and Kim has not been planned at this time

Triage system for border crossers won’t be in place until late September

Crowded shelters in Montreal and Toronto could remain an issue until end of September

Financial fruit: Apple becomes 1st trillion-dollar company

Milestone marks the financial fruit of stylish technology that has redefined society

Ontario paramedics charged in 2017 death of Good Samaritan

Yosif Al-Hasnawi was shot after he tried to help an older man who was being accosted by two men outside his mosque.

Wildfires scorching homes, land – and California’s budget

More than 13,000 firefighters are battling fires with the help of crews from as far away as Florida.

Tesla burns $739.5 million in cash on way to record 2Q loss

Tesla’s second-quarter revenue should grow by more than $1 billion as it delivered more Model 3 electric cars.

Most Read