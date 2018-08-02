Caroline woman charged after Sundre non-profit society money missing

Sundre RCMP have arrested and charged the treasurer of a Sundre non-profit society after police allege funds were spent inappropriately.

According to Sundre RCMP spokesperson Cpl. Joe Mandel, “On July 10, 2018, the Sundre RCMP detachment received a complaint from the Sundre Community Van Society regarding the fraudulent use of its funds by its treasurer.

“The society, which provides seniors transportation for appointments, events and amenity needs, reported that approximately $6,300 was spent by its treasurer on unauthorized purchases such as personal payments, cell phone bills and fuel between April and June of this year.

“On July 31, 2018 Robin Strub, 30, of Caroline, AB was arrested and charged with Section 336CC – Criminal Breach of Trust. She was released by a Justice of the Peace to appear in Provincial Court in Didsbury, AB on August 13, 2018 to speak to the matter.”

