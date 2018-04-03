Calmar suspect gets angry at stolen, snowbound truck

Male arrested in theft of truck in Calmar after hitting it with board

One man has been arrested by Leduc RCMP after police allege a stolen truck got stuck in snow in Calmar.

According to Leduc RCMP spokesperson Cst. Bridget Morla, “On April 3, 2018 Leduc RCMP were called by concerned citizens who watched a male try to get a truck unstuck from snow in a Calmar neighbourhood.

“The male got out of the truck and began hitting the truck with a 2×4 which caused damage to the truck.

“As police neared the area, a pedestrian who had witnessed the incident was on his way to school and pointed police in the direction of the incident.

“Police found the male inside the truck with the doors locked refusing to come out. The male was arrested. No one was injured in this incident.

“The male is facing charges of possession of stolen property over $5,000 and mischief under $5,000.

“The Leduc RCMP wanted to thank area residents for caring for their community and the pedestrian who helped direct police to where the truck was found” states Cpl. Sigmund Janke of the Leduc RCMP.

stu.salkeld@pipestoneflyer.ca