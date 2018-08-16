Breton RCMP seek motorist who may have witnessed crime

Breton RCMP requesting public assistance in identifying suspects of break and enter

Breton RCMP are looking to talk to a motorist who may have witnessed a break and enter in progress early Aug. 13.

According to Breton RCMP spokesperson Cpl. Rob Gillies, “On August 13, 2018, Breton RCMP received a call of an attempted break and enter that occurred at the Breton Food Town. Investigation revealed that the break and enter occurred between 5:30 a.m. and 5:40 a.m. on August 13.

“The suspect vehicle is described as a white Ford F-350 with a missing tailgate cap. Two men emerged from the vehicle and attempted to break the glass on the door using a pry bar.

“The suspects are described as follows: Caucasian male approx. 6’0 feet tall with a slim build wearing dark pants and a grey hoodie and; Caucasian male approx. 5’8 feet tall with a heavy build wearing blue coveralls with reflective striping.

“At 05:36 a.m. the suspects were interrupted by a dark coloured sedan that slowed. Breton RCMP would like to speak with the driver of the sedan.

“If you have information about this investigation or can identify any of the suspects, please call the Breton RCMP at 780-696-3520 or call your local police detachment. If you want to remain anonymous, you can contact Crime Stoppers by phone at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS), by internet at www.tipsubmit.com, or by SMS. “

Stu.salkeld@pipestoneflyer.ca

 

Previous story
Red Cross now accepting donations for those impacted by B.C. wildfires
Next story
RCMP appeal for tips, dashcam footage in German tourist shooting west of Calgary

Just Posted

Fred Eaglesmith and Tif Ginn head to the Elks Lodge Sept. 14th

Talented duo first in Central Music Festival’s new season

Gord Bamford Foundation Charity Gala brings the stars to Central Alberta

The Gala raises money for various children’s charities throughout Canada

The Dragonfly Children’s Healing Centre set to open next month

Expanded programming will broaden scope of The Outreach Centre’s work

Special air quality statement in effect for Central Alberta

Wildfire smoke from B.C. covering 95 per cent of the province

Blackfalds RCMP warn of attempts to steal property

This week two males attempted to steal a utility vehicle from a rural property

Updated: ‘Queen of Soul’ Aretha Franklin has died

Publicist Gwendolyn Quinn reports Franklin passed Thursday at 9:50 a.m. at her home in Detroit

RCMP appeal for tips, dashcam footage in German tourist shooting west of Calgary

The Durango crashed into the ditch after the shooting near the Goodstoney Rodeo Centre

Red Cross now accepting donations for those impacted by B.C. wildfires

The Canadian Red Cross is asking for help now and in the weeks and months ahead.

Breton RCMP seek motorist who may have witnessed crime

Breton RCMP requesting public assistance in identifying suspects of break and enter

Fredericton widow swears at Trudeau during condolence call

Widow of man killed in Fredericton shooting says she swore at Trudeau during condolence call.

Tim Hortons promises leaky lids on coffee cups to be phased out

Tim Hortons looks to rebuild its brand with better lid, new marketing campaign

‘There’s been a lot of devastation:’ man whose family lost homes in B.C. fire

The provincial government declared a state of emergency Wednesday as more than 550 wildfires burn in every corner of B.C.

Aheadbyacentury looking for Triple Crown breakthrough in the Breeders’ Stakes

The consistent Aheadbyacentury has $513,800 in career earnings, including $311,250 this year thanks in large part to his Triple Crown performances.

Police looking to identify serial groper in Edmonton

EPS seek assistance to identify suspect in brazen sexual assaults

Most Read