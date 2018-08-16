Breton RCMP seek motorist who may have witnessed crime

Breton RCMP are looking to talk to a motorist who may have witnessed a break and enter in progress early Aug. 13.

According to Breton RCMP spokesperson Cpl. Rob Gillies, “On August 13, 2018, Breton RCMP received a call of an attempted break and enter that occurred at the Breton Food Town. Investigation revealed that the break and enter occurred between 5:30 a.m. and 5:40 a.m. on August 13.

“The suspect vehicle is described as a white Ford F-350 with a missing tailgate cap. Two men emerged from the vehicle and attempted to break the glass on the door using a pry bar.

“The suspects are described as follows: Caucasian male approx. 6’0 feet tall with a slim build wearing dark pants and a grey hoodie and; Caucasian male approx. 5’8 feet tall with a heavy build wearing blue coveralls with reflective striping.

“At 05:36 a.m. the suspects were interrupted by a dark coloured sedan that slowed. Breton RCMP would like to speak with the driver of the sedan.

“If you have information about this investigation or can identify any of the suspects, please call the Breton RCMP at 780-696-3520 or call your local police detachment. If you want to remain anonymous, you can contact Crime Stoppers by phone at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS), by internet at www.tipsubmit.com, or by SMS. “

Stu.salkeld@pipestoneflyer.ca