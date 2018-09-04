Below zero degrees temps possible for tonight across central Alberta

Frost warning issued Tuesday, Sept. 4 for overnight in Red Deer, surrounding region

If you’ve got anything out in the yard that doesn’t handle cold weather well, you’d better bring it inside tonight.

The Weather Network reported the afternoon of Tuesday, Sept. 4 that Environment Canada had issued a frost advisory for Red Deer and the surrounding area, including the surrounding county, west to Sylvan Lake, Rimbey, Eckville and Rocky Mountain House, east to Stettler, south to Lacombe, north to Ponoka and Maskwacis.

According to Environment Canada, Frost may damage some crops in frost-prone areas. Overnight lows are expected to reach near the freezing mark. Frost is possible overnight. Take preventative measures to protect frost-sensitive plants and trees.

Frost advisories are issued when temperatures are expected to reach the freezing mark during the growing season, leading to potential damage and destruction to plants and crops.

Please continue to monitor alerts and forecasts issued by environment canada. To report severe weather, send an email to abstorm@canada.ca or tweet reports using #abstorm.

Stu.salkeld@pipestoneflyer.ca

