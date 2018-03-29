Alberta RCMP: How to be ‘egg-stra’ safe this Easter

Easter is one of the most enjoyable family holidays of the year. The Alberta RCMP have provided some simple safety tips ahead of the long weekend.

“The long weekend is finally here and it is time to celebrate with Easter cheer,” stated RCMP Mar. 29.

“Filling baskets with chocolate goodies and mapping out the best spots for the annual family egg hunt are activities you can expect to see on a typical Easter to-do-list.

“As many travel to visit family and loved ones, drivers can also expect to see increased traffic volumes on Alberta roads and highways. This long weekend, Alberta RCMP encourages the public to plan their route ahead of time and avoid behaviours that increase the risk of collisions.

“The consequences of distracted driving can be devastating. Last Easter, there were 343 reported motor vehicle collisions and two fatal collisions. Traffic safety is a shared responsibility for both the driver and the passenger. This includes driving at a safe speed, buckling up, putting phones away and always remembering – another life is never yours to steal, so always drive sober behind the wheel.

“An Easter to-do-list can also include activities geared towards protecting your nest before you take your sweet escape:

“Baby chicks aren’t the only ones ready for flight, lock your vehicles when it is out of sight.

“Hide your trail of valuables the same way you’d hide your trail of chocolate wrappers.

“Don’t give potential criminals a tip that you’ll be going away for a trip! Avoid sharing details of your next getaway on social media.

“Following these tips will sure put a little Spring in your step towards a safe and hoppy holiday! “

