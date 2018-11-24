Amero Little Christmas. Contributed photo

A different take on the classic Christmas show

Stettler Variety Showcase presents Amero Little Christmas

Stettler Variety Showcase is presenting Amero Little Christmas at the Performing Arts Centre.

Amero Little Christmas is a new take on a classic Christmas variety show. It falls somewhere between a Michael Bublé Christmas Special and Tom Jackson’s Huron

Carole, giving the audience a modern take on an annual Christmas show. Between the witty banter, lots of laughs, heartfelt music and inspiring stories, Amero Little

Christmas is an experience for the whole family.

Don Amero is a three-time Juno nominee who is making his mark on the Canadian Country music scene and he’ll be touring this winter to bring his soulful country

voice along with a few bandmates to ring in the holiday season.

From humble beginnings in 2009, Don decided to plan a Christmas themed concert based purely on his love for holiday music and the community vibe that the season

brings.

“We all know there’s something magical about Christmas and my hope is to capture some of that and put it into a show.”

Don is known to throw in a few fun and festive videos that really put the icing on the cake and are always an audience favourite. The show sets a tone for people to

refocus on what the season is really about, which to Amero means “to relax, look at the blessings in your life and show love to others.”

The show is on Dec. 2 at the Stettler Performing Arts Centre. Shows are at 2 and 7:30 p.m. For tickets go to https://www.stettlershowcase.com. Tickets will also be available at the door.

– Contributed

A different take on the classic Christmas show

