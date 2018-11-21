file photo

Open call for musicians, storytellers and performers at the Canada Winter Games

2019 Canada Winter Games takes place Feb. 15th to March 2nd, 2019

The City of Red Deer is holding an open call for musicians, storytellers and performers to provide entertainment in City Hall Park and other downtown locations during the 2019 Canada Winter Games, February 15 – March 2, 2019. Solo or duo acoustical performances hosted outdoors at a warming zone in a small intimate environment. Performances will range from 30 – 60 minutes.

Submissions will be assessed based on quality and originality of performance as well as audience interaction and engagement. This call is open to all, although preference will be given to Red Deer and Red Deer County residents. All genres are encouraged to submit. There is no submission fee.

The City of Red Deer is committed to fair compensation for creative work. Performance fees will be negotiated based on event budgets and artist requirements.

Support Material

Please include as many of the following materials as possible with your application form:

• Electronic press kit including a bio, photo, media quotes, testimonials and excerpts from media and

audience testimonials. If digital materials are not available, hard copies are acceptable

• A copy of audio/video/CD/DVD or web link (YouTube, Myspace, website, etc.) relevant to the artist’s

current work. Describe how you interact with and engage the audience

• List of professional sites, pages, feeds relevant to artist’s current work (Facebook, Twitter, website,

etc.)

• List of recent or future performances or current touring itinerary

Artist Responsibilities

• Artists are responsible for any travel arrangements and expenses that are not included in their performance agreement

• Artists are required to provide their own instruments and/or props

Artist selection and contact will be completed by December 21, 2018. Arrangements for performance and

production details will follow.

Note: Incomplete applications will not be considered. Submission materials will not be returned.

Deadline for submissions is December 15, 2018. Electronic submissions can be emailed to culturemailbox@reddeer.ca. Mailed submissions must be received no later than this date or can be dropped off during regular business hours at Culture Services, 3827 39 Street. Applications received after this deadline will only be considered if performance opportunities are still available.

Previous story
Record amount raised during this year’s Smile Cookie campaign in Red Deer

Just Posted

Open call for musicians, storytellers and performers at the Canada Winter Games

2019 Canada Winter Games takes place Feb. 15th to March 2nd, 2019

Potter’s Hands Ministries continues to reach out to the community

Array of ministries based out of downtown soup kitchen and local church

Record amount raised during this year’s Smile Cookie campaign in Red Deer

Tim Hortons owners presented a cheque for $41,238 that goes to the Reading College program

First annual Alumni Breakfast celebrates continued excellence in Central Alberta

Three guest speakers will chat about the Women of Excellence

Vigil held for hundreds of transgender victims killed in 2018

Nov. 20th marks the Transgender Day of Remembrance

VIDEO: Tips to avoid overspending this holiday season

It’s easy to get swept up in the holiday spirit and find yourself in debt in the new year.

‘We will fight’ in court if back-to-work legislation passes, postal union warns

Liberals have brought in legislation to force an end to rotating strikes by Canada Post workers

Morneau hopes new NAFTA deal signed next week, stresses tariff issue is separate

Finance Minister Bill Morneau says Canada is working with the U.S. to solve the tit-for-tat tariff dispute.

B.C. electoral reform option designed by University of Alberta student

“That to me was a significant problem. Regardless of where someone lives, their vote should matter,” Sean Graham said from Edmonton.

‘I’m pretty pumped:’ On-ice reunion for injured Humboldt Broncos

The weekend will also include dropping the puck at an NHL Colorado Avalanche game as well as attending an NFL game with the Denver Broncos on Sunday.

Republicans divided over Trump’s posture toward Saudi Arabia

Many Republicans have denounced Trump’s decision not to levy harsher penalties on Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman.

UK and EU agree draft text on future relations after Brexit

European Commissioners met Thursday in an extraordinary session at a critical stage in Brexit negotiations, ahead of a weekend EU summit focused on Britain’s departure from the bloc.

Senators urge Trump to expedite congressional vote on USMCA

The 12 Republican senators are warning of the dangers of getting the trade pact approved in 2019

Bill just one tool to deter foreign interference in Canadian elections: Gould

Bill C-76 is just one means to deter outside interference in Canadian elections

Most Read