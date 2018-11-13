Oh What a Night! celebrates iconic American legends

The cast of the Las Vegas-based Oh What a Night! arrives in the City Nov. 29th. photo submitted

Set to unleash some serious holiday sparkle, the cast of the Las Vegas-based Oh What a Night! arrives in the City Nov. 29th.

Showtime is 7 p.m. at the Memorial Centre.

The Oh What a Night! cast will open the show by warming audiences up with some of the most popular tunes from their musical tribute to the legendary Frankie Valli and then transport folks into a Christmas wonderland with a tribute to ‘Mr. Christmas’ himself – the great Andy Williams, said Michael Chapman, producer/director.

“The first half of the show is a musical tribute to Frankie Valli and the Four Seasons and the entire second act is a holiday tribute to Andy Williams and the Williams brothers,” he said.

Staying true to the original recordings, this tribute indeed honours the talents of two American legends.

“We were actually with Andy for three seasons at his Moon River Theatre in Branson, Missouri,” he said, adding what a special time it was to both learn from and be inspired by the musical legend himself.

When Williams passed away, the Oh What a Night! team was invited to his memorial as well. And to top it off, Andy’s brothers Dick and Don Williams also later taught the Oh What a Night! members their individual vocal parts.

“So what we are doing with that segment is really honouring Andy Williams and the Williams Brothers. All the music that we are doing is celebrating his life. It makes us feel so great,” he said. “It’s an honour.”

In the 1960s and 70s, the Andy Williams television show was a staple in households around the world.

His annual Christmas shows were also some of the most anticipated specials ever made.

His aforementioned ‘Moon River Theatre’ was the first non-country music theatre to be opened in Branson, and allowed this iconic performer to remain in front of his loyal fans until shortly before his passing, noted a release.

As to the show, the cast of Oh What a Night! will be re-creating the legendary sound of ‘Andy Williams and The Williams Brothers’ with such songs as It’s The Holiday Season, Jingle Bells, The Christmas Song, White Christmas, It’s the Most Wonderful Time of the Year (which was written specifically for the Andy Williams Show), and of course Moon River.

Meanwhile, Oh What a Night! is an in-depth musical revue, bringing to life 30 of the Four Seasons’ hits. It’s described as a captivating tribute to the songbook of this rock and roll Hall of Fame super group with note-perfect renditions of the iconic ‘Jersey Boys’.

“For audiences under 40, the music is familiar to them because of the success of the Broadway show Jersey Boys. For anyone over 40, it’s nostalgia,” said Chapman. “So it really brings generations together.

“We’ve had people in their 80 and their 90s bringing their grandchildren. It’s such a family-friendly show, and there’s no specifically targeted demographic,” he added. “It’s also all new to the little kids, and it’s amazing to see them dancing in the aisles,” he said with a laugh. “We were told recently of a four-year-old who was mouthing all the words to the songs, which just blew our minds!

“Each song tells a little story,” he added when asked about the enduring nature of these classic Four Seasons hits. “It was a time in music – the 50s, 60s and even into the 70s – when songs had a beginning, a middle and an end and told a whole story lyrically that wasn’t abstract.

“The tunes are also so ‘hummable’. I think that’s why they’ve become classics because they hold up over 50 years,” he said.

Ultimately, Chapman said the goal is to have an audience leaving the theatre feeling more cheery than when they came in.

“We like to leave an audience feeling more elevated when they leave the show than when they walked in,” he said. “And that’s almost always the case – it unites generations of people because the music is just so, like I say, hummable.

“It’s also so relatable and accessible.”

For tickets, call the Black Knight Ticket Centre at 403-755-6626 or visit www.bkticketcentre.ca.