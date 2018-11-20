Notre Dame students wear blue to support National Child Day

Each year the graduating class from École Secondaire Notre Dame High School chooses a charity to raise funds for through their Grad Service Project. This year the Central Alberta Child Advocacy Centre was chosen as the recipient of monies raised.

The graduating class, along with their school community wore blue today in support of National Child Day which is an initiative through the Central Alberta Child Advocacy Centre. National Child Day reaffirms our country’s commitment to the United Nations Convention on the Rights of the Child (CRC).

The small act of wearing blue helps to raise awareness of the rights of children in Alberta and contributes to a healthy environment where children can prosper with adequate resources.

“Students are really excited to support the Central Alberta Child Advocacy Centre. This charity was the clear choice this year as graduating students like the idea of supporting children in their community. Notre Dame has a long tradition of giving back and this year is no different as the tradition contributes to school pride and self-fulfillment,” said Grad Service Project Coordinator, Shannon Nivens at École Secondaire Notre Dame High School.

Students hope to raise $40,000 for the Central Alberta Child Advocacy Centre.

For more information about the École Secondaire Notre Dame High School grad service project, please visit notredamehigh.ca.

– Submitted by Red Deer Catholic Regional Schools