JoJo Mason joins Gord Bamford Nov. 4th at Bo’s

Canadian country artist JoJo Mason will be in town Nov. 4th at Bo’s in support of Gord Bamford’s ‘Honkytonks and Dive Bar’ Tour.

Recently nominated for Fans choice, Male Artist of the Year and Video of the Year for the 2018 BCCMA Awards, Mason has been hard at work in the studio recording new material including his just released single Future.

His debut full-length album Both Sides Of The Bar was released last year and following that, he was nominated for the 2017 CCMA Rising Star Award.

Mason also has an impressive four Top 10 singles to date (five in the Top 20), and late last year was out on the road in support of the James Barker Band.

These days, he is thrilled with the aforementioned Future – a remarkably crafted, compelling tune that marks something of a personal milestone for Mason.

It was this past January when Mason first heard Future which was written by Mitchell Tenpenny.

“How it came to be was when I was on tour with Meghan Patrick and James Barker, Meghan had a friend down in Nashville who had sent her this song. Then she sent me the song and said she needed me to check it out.

“Something happened to me after I heard it. I can’t describe what it was, but it was incredible. I had that song on repeat for the entire rest of the tour. Then we got off the tour, and for the next three months it was still on repeat. I was thinking, how come nobody has released this song?

“It made me feel the best, and it reminded me of so many amazing things that had happened in my life,” he said. “It was such a perfect song, I thought, for me.”

Mason eventually called Patrick this past spring and asked what the chances were of the songwriter opting to cut the song himself.

During that very call, she happened to be sitting beside Tenpenny. “I’m sitting there begging for this song, and she’s sitting right beside him,” he laughed.

“About a day later, (Tenpenny) called and said he would be honoured for me to have it, that he would absolutely love it if I were the one to cut the song! So we got to work. I’m also working with a new producer now, Scott Cook, and he’s one of the best in the game now.”

Mason introduced Cook to Future. “We made it work, we made it happen, and we made it ‘me’.

“It was just such a big thing for me when I first heard that song because it reminded me of the beginning of my relationship and exactly how I felt when I first saw her. And the fact that I actually got the chance to cut this song – it all just fell into place.”

Hailing from Regina, Mason spent most of his early years playing hockey on ice rinks and frozen lakes.

And according to his bio, with the opportunity of a career in the sport, he relocated to Victoria, B.C. in 2004 to play at the junior ranks. But this pursuit came to a halt after suffering a herniated disk.

At one point a friend invited him to a Christmas party and he unexpectedly struck up a conversation with Dan Swinimer of Manicdown Music.

And the rest is history.

Meanwhile, he’s having the time of his life with Bamford on the road.

“Me and Gord just click,” he said of his buddy. “This summer I got a text message directly from him. I had to put my phone down, show my girlfriend, and pick it back up again just to make sure it was real. I’ve been a fan of Gord’s for a long time, he’s had smash hit after smash hit after smash hit. He’s one of the nicest men in the game, too.

“So he asked me if I had any plans for the Fall. I said not as of right now, what’s going on? So he called me a couple days later, and said he had a really good opportunity for me.”

So here we are, and Mason is on the road for a 40-date tour.

“This tour is incredible. The way it’s done is so professional. The crew he has hired is amazing – I have nothing but a ridiculous amount of good things to say about him and his team.”