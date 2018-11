Local vendors were a feature at Red Deer Lights the Night Saturday. Robin Grant/Red Deer Express

Red Deerians gathered outside in the hundreds Saturday night to watch the lighting of City Hall Park and the Christmas Tree.

The free winter event is presented by Stantec and hosted by the City of Red Deer, the Downtown Business Association and Red Deer Public Library.

Shining a light on local businesses, the HSBC Winter Market featured eight vendors, including Wannawafel Red Deer, Luke’s Famous Jerky, Emjays Design, HerbMasterz Inc., Close To My Heart and The Lefse Ladies.