First annual Alumni Breakfast celebrates continued excellence in Central Alberta

The Red Deer & District Community Foundation will be hosting the first annual Alumni Breakfast on Nov. 22nd in continued celebration of the women who have been recognized for their outstanding achievements.

“We are looking forward to hearing from our three guest speakers on Thursday morning,” said Kristine Bugayong, chief executive officer of the Red Deer & District Community Foundation. “Donna Abma is a Women of Excellence alumna and comes to us with a lengthy list of accolades for her work with youth in Central Alberta. Rhonda Elder is an accomplished lawyer – not to mention one of our cherished board members, and Dorothy Dickson was the 2015 Lifetime Achievement recipient and brings with her a lifetime of knowledge and experience, specifically in the field of environment.”

The three women will be addressing breakfast attendees at the Radisson in Red Deer on Thursday morning. The program begins at 7:30 am.

“The Women of Excellence program has introduced us to a number of women who are continuing to make Central Alberta an incredible place to call home,” Bugayong explained. “Through events like these, we are able to shine a light on the stories of the great work these women do for our communities.”

Nominations for the 2019 Women of Excellence Awards Gala can be found online at www.rddcf.ca. Women can be recognized in 12 categories including: Agriculture; Arts, Culture and Heritage; Athletics, Recreation and Fitness; Business and the Professions; Community Building; Education and Training; Entrepreneurship; Environment; Health and Wellness; Human Services; and Young Women of Excellence – and new this year: the category of Women in Construction. To date, approximately 300 women have been recognized as pillars in our communities.

The Women of Excellence Gala is an annual fundraiser to support the future and development of our communities through the Red Deer & District Community Foundation. The Foundation is a 360° grant maker investing in projects, programs and organizations to build a stronger Central Alberta.

-Submitted by Red Deer & District Community Foundation