file photo

First annual Alumni Breakfast celebrates continued excellence in Central Alberta

Three guest speakers will chat about the Women of Excellence

The Red Deer & District Community Foundation will be hosting the first annual Alumni Breakfast on Nov. 22nd in continued celebration of the women who have been recognized for their outstanding achievements.

“We are looking forward to hearing from our three guest speakers on Thursday morning,” said Kristine Bugayong, chief executive officer of the Red Deer & District Community Foundation. “Donna Abma is a Women of Excellence alumna and comes to us with a lengthy list of accolades for her work with youth in Central Alberta. Rhonda Elder is an accomplished lawyer – not to mention one of our cherished board members, and Dorothy Dickson was the 2015 Lifetime Achievement recipient and brings with her a lifetime of knowledge and experience, specifically in the field of environment.”

The three women will be addressing breakfast attendees at the Radisson in Red Deer on Thursday morning. The program begins at 7:30 am.

“The Women of Excellence program has introduced us to a number of women who are continuing to make Central Alberta an incredible place to call home,” Bugayong explained. “Through events like these, we are able to shine a light on the stories of the great work these women do for our communities.”

Nominations for the 2019 Women of Excellence Awards Gala can be found online at www.rddcf.ca. Women can be recognized in 12 categories including: Agriculture; Arts, Culture and Heritage; Athletics, Recreation and Fitness; Business and the Professions; Community Building; Education and Training; Entrepreneurship; Environment; Health and Wellness; Human Services; and Young Women of Excellence – and new this year: the category of Women in Construction. To date, approximately 300 women have been recognized as pillars in our communities.

The Women of Excellence Gala is an annual fundraiser to support the future and development of our communities through the Red Deer & District Community Foundation. The Foundation is a 360° grant maker investing in projects, programs and organizations to build a stronger Central Alberta.

-Submitted by Red Deer & District Community Foundation

Previous story
Vigil held for hundreds of transgender victims killed in 2018

Just Posted

First annual Alumni Breakfast celebrates continued excellence in Central Alberta

Three guest speakers will chat about the Women of Excellence

Vigil held for hundreds of transgender victims killed in 2018

Nov. 20th marks the Transgender Day of Remembrance

Red Deer City Council approved approves $121 million capital budget this evening

Budget focuses on sustainability and preparing for future growth

Code of conduct needed after Curling Classic debacle, says Red Deer Curling Manager

Wade Thurber says code of conduct will help organizers in the future if another incident occurs

Notre Dame students wear blue to support National Child Day

Central Alberta Child Advocacy Centre chosen as recipient of monies raised for Grad Service Project

VIDEO: Shoppers like self-checkout lanes at the grocery store, survey suggests

Grocery Experience National Survey Report suggests most grocery shoppers spend 32 minutes per visit

$90,000 pen from space created by B.C man

The Space pen is made from a meteorite

B.C. woman fined $2,300 for speeding

Clocked going 215 km/hr

South Korean named Interpol president in blow to Russia

South Korea’s Kim Jong Yang was elected as Interpol’s president edging out a longtime veteran of Russia’s security services.

E. coli outbreak linked to romaine lettuce sickens 18 people in Ontario, Quebec

The Canadian Food Inspection Agency says it’s working with U.S. authorities to determine the source of the romaine lettuce those who got ill were exposed to.

Trump defies calls to punish crown prince for writer’s death

The U.S. earlier sanctioned 17 Saudi officials suspected of being responsible for or complicit in the Oct. 2 killing, but members of Congress have called for harsher actions, including cancelling arms sales.

British, EU leaders to meet as Brexit deadline looms

The U.K. and the European Union agreed last week on a 585-page document sealing the terms of Britain’s departure.

Richard Oland was killed ‘in a rage,’ prosecutor tells son’s murder trial

The verdict from Oland’s 2015 murder trial was set aside on appeal in 2016. Richard Oland, 69, was found dead in his Saint John office on July 7, 2011.

Former NHL player and coach Dan Maloney dies at 68

Maloney coached the Toronto Maple Leafs and Winnipeg Jets

Most Read