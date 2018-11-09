2019 Canada Winter Games announce Red Deer’s latest public art piece

The 2019 Canada Winter Games are proud to announce Red Deer’s latest public art piece Unity Through Sport – 2019. Created by Voyager Art & Tile Inc., the piece is featured on the south side of the revitalized Central Elementary School.

“Unity Through Sport- 2019 is a legacy art project that highlights the athletic excellence, community spirit and the significance of the 2019 Games in Red Deer,” said Lyn Radford, 2019 Canada Winter Games Board Chair. “The 2019 Games is more than sport, this is one of many cultural legacies for Central Alberta as a result of hosting the Games.”

Unity Through Sport – 2019 features three distinct elements: a torch, 13 maple leaves within a ribbon pattern and 19 pieces of transparent glass. The torch is a symbol of peace, friendship, tolerance and hope, which unites communities across the nation. It symbolizes the gathering of the nation’s youth. The athletes of the 2019 Games leave the City with a true sense of understanding for each other as Canadians. The ribbon patterns is representative of the movement of the energy of the torch, as well as the Red Deer River. Within the ribbon are 13 maple leaves that represent each province and territory. Each of the 19 transparent blue pieces of glass represent the individual sports of the Games and mingled within them is an array of dichroic glass that changes colour with the sun’s movement. The changing colours of the glass signify the mosaic of participants and dynamic volunteers of the 2019 Games and the growing Central Alberta community who use the revitalized Central Elementary School building and Gary W. Harris Celebration Plaza as an accessible, cultural gathering space.

The legacy art project was made possible through a generous donation. The donor will be announced during the Gary W. Harris Celebration Plaza opening on Feb. 13th, 2019.