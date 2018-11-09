photo submitted

2019 Canada Winter Games announce Red Deer’s latest public art piece

Unity Through Sport - 2019 is featured on the south side of Central Elementary School

The 2019 Canada Winter Games are proud to announce Red Deer’s latest public art piece Unity Through Sport – 2019. Created by Voyager Art & Tile Inc., the piece is featured on the south side of the revitalized Central Elementary School.

“Unity Through Sport- 2019 is a legacy art project that highlights the athletic excellence, community spirit and the significance of the 2019 Games in Red Deer,” said Lyn Radford, 2019 Canada Winter Games Board Chair. “The 2019 Games is more than sport, this is one of many cultural legacies for Central Alberta as a result of hosting the Games.”

Unity Through Sport – 2019 features three distinct elements: a torch, 13 maple leaves within a ribbon pattern and 19 pieces of transparent glass. The torch is a symbol of peace, friendship, tolerance and hope, which unites communities across the nation. It symbolizes the gathering of the nation’s youth. The athletes of the 2019 Games leave the City with a true sense of understanding for each other as Canadians. The ribbon patterns is representative of the movement of the energy of the torch, as well as the Red Deer River. Within the ribbon are 13 maple leaves that represent each province and territory. Each of the 19 transparent blue pieces of glass represent the individual sports of the Games and mingled within them is an array of dichroic glass that changes colour with the sun’s movement. The changing colours of the glass signify the mosaic of participants and dynamic volunteers of the 2019 Games and the growing Central Alberta community who use the revitalized Central Elementary School building and Gary W. Harris Celebration Plaza as an accessible, cultural gathering space.

The legacy art project was made possible through a generous donation. The donor will be announced during the Gary W. Harris Celebration Plaza opening on Feb. 13th, 2019.

Previous story
Local artist depicts the ‘Dinosaurs In Your Backyard’

Just Posted

2019 Canada Winter Games announce Red Deer’s latest public art piece

Unity Through Sport - 2019 is featured on the south side of Central Elementary School

Over 90,000 poppies given out in Red Deer

Two ceremonies being held on Sunday

UPDATE: Red Deer’s JB Owen wins over Dragons’ Den snagging a $150,000 deal

The entrepreneur snags a $150,000 deal for 35% equity with Calgary dragon Manjit Minhas

The Red Deer Agri-Trade Equipment Expo runs until Friday at Westerner Park

Agriculture equipment expo considered to be the best buying show in Canada

Three youth arrested after robbing a store with a fake gun

Red Deer RCMP seized replica handgun and knives during the arrests

Canadian painter Bev Tosh shares her series paying tribute to war brides

Bev Tosh, a Canadian artist, painted One-Way Passage, a monumental portrait of her mother Dorothy as a young war bride

New gas plants should pay carbon levy on all emissions by 2030, advocates say

Climate-change advocates want natural-gas power plants have to pay a price for greenhouse-gas emissions

Alleged white supremacist joins Maxime Bernier’s party

Adam Strashok was disavowed by UCP and federal Tories

Blackfalds RCMP investigation finds guns, weapons, drugs and stolen cheques

Two individuals arrested after suspicious vehicle spotted

Fashion Fridays: Sustainable and ethical fashion

Kim XO, lets you know the best online shopping tips during Fashion Fridays on the Black Press Media Network

County of Wetaskiwin won’t allow rec cannabis in campsites

If you want to smoke marijuana, you’ll have to go in the camper

Owner of truck involved in Broncos bus crash has first court appearance

Sukhmander Singh faces eight charges relating to non-compliance with safety regulations

VIDEO: Northern California wildfire nearly quadruples in size

Fire moved so fast that crews couldn’t hope to stop it in Paradise, a town of nearly 30,000 people

2 minors in custody after Nunavut grocery store fire

RCMP say charges of arson and disregard for human life are pending against the pair

Most Read