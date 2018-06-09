Sydney Windack of Maple Creek, SK, gets 18.73 in the Ladies Barrel Racing event during a rodeo event at Stettler’s Steel Wheel Stampede June 8. (Lisa Joy/Stettler Independent)

Stettler’s 10th Annual Steel Wheel Stampede winds down

Last day packed full of fun family events

Stettler’s 10th Annual Steel Wheel Stampede winds down today.

Take in the Rotary Pancake Breakfast on Main Street from 8 to 10:30 a.m.

Dr. Von Houligan’s is under the Big Top Tent on the Exhibition Grounds with shows at 10 a.m., 12:30 and 8 p.m.

The parade kicks off at 11 a.m.

Afterwards there’s the Stampede Market at the Stettler Community Hall and outdoor beer gardens. There are lots of things for the kids including Bouncy Boys, an arcade trailer, bumper cars and bazooka tag. There are food trucks on the grounds.

A Heartland Classic Jr. Jackpot Show is in the indoor arena and a TransCanada Farm and Ag Exhibit.

At 2 p.m. there’s an Antique Tractor Rodeo Pit on the grounds and a Jr. Dummy Roping Under the Big Top Tent.

The Stettler Public Library is showing a free kids movie at the Stettler Pavillion.

Slow Walkin’ Walter Cabaret is at 9:30 p.m.

The final rodeo performance of the weekend kicks off at 6:30 p.m. Don’t miss out on watching bareback riding, novice saddle bronc riding, steer wrestling, tie down roping, bull riding, ladies barrel racing, team roping and saddle bronc.

The stock contractor is Big Country Rodeo and the rodeo is sanctioned by the Canadian Cowboys Association with Chinook Rodeo Association.

There’s senior and handicapped parking on the north side of the grounds.

Admission is only $10 per person and children five and under are free. Admission gets you into all events and attractions on the exhibition grounds.

Previous story
The Charlie Jacobson Band plays the Elks June 16th

Just Posted

Stettler’s 10th Annual Steel Wheel Stampede winds down

Last day packed full of fun family events

UPDATE: Train derailment sends seven rail cars off the track

Highway 2A closed north of Springbrook

WATCH: Red Deer Hospice Society launches fundraising campaign for expansion

The Hospice, which opened in 2005, will expand by 15,000 sq. ft.

Red Deer RCMP look for witnesses to pedestrian hit and run

Youth dragged by vehicle, sent to hospital for minor injuries

Grand opening set for Saturday for the reNew Thrift Store

Funds raised at the store will support causes within the City

WATCH: 11th annual Women of Excellence Awards another big hit

Lynne Mulder received this year’s Lifetime Achievement Award

Stettler’s 10th Annual Steel Wheel Stampede winds down

Last day packed full of fun family events

Potential for isolated tornado on Saturday afternoon

Central Alberta east of Edmonton may see tornado action along with thunderstorm activity

Trudeau denies ‘negative interaction’ after old B.C. editorial alleging misbehaviour goes viral

Prime minister reponds to allegations from a Creston Valley Advance editorial printed 18 years ago

A&W Canada first restaurant chain to ban straws

Company says it will eliminate all plastic straws from all restaurants by the end of 2018

Cowboys face off with bulls in freestyle event

WATCH: Stettler’s 10th Annual Steel Wheel Stampede kicks off

RCMP warn of CRA telephone scam

Leduc RCMP issue warning about country-wide Canada Revenue scam

Senate approves marijuana bill with plenty of amendments

Legalization bill passes by a vote of 56-30 with one abstention

Trump wants Russia invited back to G7

U.S. president also ramps up Twitter criticism of Canada as he arrives for leaders’ summit

Most Read