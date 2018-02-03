Singing their way to your heart on Valentine’s Day

The Wild Rose Harmonizers will be spreading the love around the community next week

The Wild Rose Harmonizers are very busy this time of year, spreading love around the community just in time for Valentine’s Day.

The barbershop chorus, which consists of around 20 men from across Central Alberta, have sung at many different events around the community, including city functions, seniors’ lodges, fairs, school programs, an annual Christmas concert and more.

The group practices at 7 p.m. every Tuesday at Davenport Church of Christ.

“This society started up singing the old songs and we carry that on. It’s in four-part harmony and we sing without musical accompaniment and it’s a great sound,” said Fran Lavoie, a baritone in the group.

He added that they often sing to various patients at the Red Deer Regional Hospital. They even sing in the stairwell.

A big event for the group coming up is Valentine’s Day.

“That’s probably the most fun, singing in a quartet and going to surprise people in their homes or their places of work and singing a love song from their spouse or girlfriend or boyfriend,” said Lavoie.

The group has a quartet ready to provide a Valentine’s Day gift, and will deliver two songs in gentle four-part harmony, along with a rose and picture of the occasion to any location in and around Red Deer.

The cost is $40, and booking must be received by Feb. 12th.

To arrange the gift, people can call Lavoie at 403-347-0436.

“It’s a lot of fun, it’s a good bunch of guys. Everybody’s got the same goal to enjoy the song and do a good job at it,” he said.

He added that there are a lot of emotional responses on Valentine’s Day, and occasionally, a lady will send the men to sing to her spouse or partner.

“That’s an interesting situation to be singing a love song to man – it’s good fellowship and a good time for sure.”

Those interested in becoming part of the group can visit one of their regular singing practices on Tuesday nights at 7 p.m. at Davenport Church of Christ.