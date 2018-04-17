Red Deerians invited to listen to budding musicians at Red Deer Festival

Red Deerians are invited and encouraged to attend the Red Deer Festival of the Performing Arts which runs until April 20th.

“We would love to have people join our audience some time over the next two weeks,” said Ashley Miller, director of Red Deer Festival of the Performing Arts. “Those who choose to attend will enjoy high quality performances which culminate a year of practice by student performers. Also when you attend you encourage our community’s youth as they develop their talents.”

Approximately 1,000 student performers from Central Alberta are registered to perform at the Festival in 10 disciplines: voice, choir, piano, strings, orchestra, bands, woodwinds, brass, musical theatre, guitar and speech arts. Most performers are youth, starting as young as five years old, although age of participants spans all the way to 65.Those who attend will enjoy select sessions that include solo work, group work such as choirs or bands, and small and large ensembles including duets, trios and bigger groups.

This is the 55th annual Red Deer Festival of the Performing Arts, formerly known as the Kiwanis Music Festival. More than 90 volunteers will be assisting with the event. Also, community organizations and businesses have contributed more than $55,000 to the event. Combined with student registration fees, these funds pay for adjudicators who travel to Red Deer to provide feedback and encouragement to the performers. Funds also pay for facility costs at Sunnybrook United Church and Red Deer College.

“We are incredibly grateful for the support of so many in our community,” said Alison Weir, board chair, Red Deer Festival of the Performing Arts. “All of our volunteers and donors make such a difference for students and for our whole community. We are grateful for their contributions. A Festival like ours is incredibly valuable because it provides an opportunity for performance, constructive criticism and observation of other performers, all of which help our students grow. Our festival contributes to the cultural strength of Red Deer and to our community’s quality of life.”

In addition to many sessions, there are two culminating showcases that may be of interest to Red Deerians. The Musical Theatre Showcase runs April 20th at Red Deer College’s Arts Centre. The Performer’s Showcase is on April 28th at Sunnybrook United Church.

For more information about the Festival, including information about sessions and where they are held, please visit the festival website: www.reddeerkiwanisfestival.org

– Submitted by Red Deer Festival of the Performing Arts