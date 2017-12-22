PIGS: Canada’s Pink Floyd is heading to Red Deer

The tribute band will be making debut performance in Red Deer on Feb. 15th

CLASSIC - PIGS: Canada’s Pink Floyd will be making its debut performance in Red Deer on Feb. 15th at the Memorial Centre. photo submitted

PIGS: Canada’s Pink Floyd are starting 2018 with the second leg of a 12-week, 45-date tour that started out this past fall on the west coast and wound up in the Maritimes.

The second leg of the ‘LEFT + RIGHT Canada Tour features dates in Saskatchewan, B.C. and Alberta and will take them to over 15 cities halfway across Canada and back.

PIGS will be making its debut performance in Red Deer on Feb. 15th at the Memorial Centre.

“Every show on this tour has been amazing and we’ve been honored to share our love of the Floyd with so many fans,” says Josh Szczepanowski (band leader/David Gilmour role).

“The crowds were great and really loved what we are doing.”

Over the past few years, PIGS: Canada’s Pink Floyd, have toured B.C. and Alberta extensively.

And having won the hearts of Floyd fans coast to coast, the guys will soon be heading across the border into the U.S. with Pacific and East Coast tours in the works, as well as tour plans for Asia and Europe.

PIGS shows truly are a labour of love – every night of the tour would have different songs and visuals added to their sets to accommodate fan requests.

Twelve different guitars and basses would be used each night and Szczepanowski estimates they must have played Echoes for a total of 15 hours over the course of the tour so far.

PIGS welcome the challenges and find it keeps their shows fresh, dynamic, authentic and exciting for their fans.

Formed in 2008 in Victoria, PIGS: Canada’s Most Authentic Pink Floyd Tribute honour Pink Floyd’s music like no other tribute.

They have spent nine years meticulously getting the sound and gear right to re-create the live sound and concert experience of 70s Pink Floyd and have been perfecting their craft in front of sold-out audiences throughout Canada.

The band will perform selections from the entire Floyd catalog, including a few special surprises from Floyd solo records.

In addition to classics from legendary albums like Dark Side Of The Moon, Wish You Were Here, Animals, and The Wall, the band will showcase material that has rarely—if ever—been performed live by Pink Floyd.

Pink Floyd’s live show was always a huge part of their appeal – and Pigs have been working hard for years to keep that experience alive for generations to come.

They have the voices, the mannerisms, the authentic gear, the lights, lasers, visuals, and the sound.

The band and their lighting, sound and visual designers are all Floyd aficionados and are coming together to bring fans an incredible night filled with music, lasers, and the glow of a giant circular Mr Screen.

One of Canada’s premiere visual artists, VJ Photon, (aka Erik Nortman), has been PIGS’ visual artist since 2009. He has brought his creativity and visual magic to delight Pink Floyd fans with an incredible visual experience that makes their eyeballs dance.

“Our new high-end lasers really add sparkle and color that take the show to the next level,” says Photon.

Tickets for the band’s Red Deer show at the Memorial Centre can be purchased at the Black Knight Inn Ticket Centre by calling 1-800-661-8793 or visiting https://tickets.blackknightinn.ca.

-Weber