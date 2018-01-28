Neon Dreams’ latest album talks turbulent romance

COMING OUT SOON - Halifax-based trio Neon Dreams will be heading to Red Deer with Hedley Feb. 10th. photo submitted

Halifax-based trio Neon Dreams will be touring next month in support of their new EP Wolf, Princess & Me, a six-song album that explores the arc of a turbulent romantic relationship.

The group’s drummer Adrian Morris caught up with the Express to discuss the new album, how the band got its start and some of the good times they’ve had over their career.

Morris describes Wolf, Princess & Me, released in 2017, as an album about the group’s personal experiences they’ve all gone through. They decided to put it together as a concept album of a fairytale, which explores the highs and lows of a romantic relationship, where things can either go very bad or very powerfully.

“We wanted to explore the highs and lows of a relationship ending and starting, and it turned out being that story from front to back on that EP,” said Morris.

He added that the band also got to do the artwork in a fairy style vibe, with each track having its own individual art work.

“It was actually our very first release on our label Dreaming Out Loud Entertainment, which we partnered on with Warner Music last year.”

The tight-knit group got together in high school.

“We weren’t called Neon Dreams, we went through a couple of different name changes, and in 2013 we decided to start fresh and start new,” he said.

At the time, the group wanted to pursue electronic music as it was something they were all into at the time.

They even went through being a rock band and a pop, hip-hop group, before taking a focus on the songwriting aspect and incorporating some of those electronic elements.

Although the group is still based in Halifax, they also live in other places as they are constantly touring.

“Last year we spent a few months down in L.A. and Arizona, and then a couple of months in Toronto, so it’s turned into a bit of a nomadic lifestyle,” said Morris.

Looking back, some of the biggest moments of last year included playing at the Juno Awards for the first time.

“We got to perform our track Marching Bands with Kardinal Offishall. That track went gold last year as well, so we got our first gold record. Starting that label with Warner Music was also a huge step for us.”

Neon Dreams will be heading to the Enmax Centrium with Hedley Feb. 10th.