Locally-shot film showcases creative gifts of actors with disabilities

Jason Steele is the director of a short film called Worst Date Ever, which has been submitted to the Easterseals Disability Film Challenge. Steele is also the theatre and film coordinator at The Hub On Ross.

A brand new locally-shot film is showcasing the creative gifts of three actors with disabilities.

Submitted to the Easterseals Disability Film Challenge, the short film Worst Date Ever features a very talented cast and crew under the direction of Jason Steele, the theatre and film coordinator at The Hub On Ross.

This is a first acting role for both lead actors Jessica Swainson (also the head writer) and stand-up comedian Niek Theelen.

Rounding out the cast were Kirsten Merriman, Linnea Haas and Lawrence Cardinal.

“One of the things I really try to do a lot is to break down barriers between people,” explained Steele during a recent chat about the finely-crafted project, which is an absolute hoot from start to finish. “One of my goals here is to bridge those gaps and this film was a good opportunity to do that because I have a lot of filmmaker and actor friends, plus we’ve got people here at The Hub who are learning about acting and filmmaking as well,” he explained.

“We’ve got people learning how to do the behind-the-scenes work, and learning how to perform.”

Steele said having folks from The Hub community, plus his contacts from the community at large take part in the groundbreaking project was a joy.

“It was really cool to get these guys out to help support this project.

“One of the big things was to break down some barriers and to bring these communities together. Every opportunity that I can do that, it’s just exciting to me to potentially help build friendships.

“It was also interesting because most of the cast and crew hadn’t met each other – I was kind of the common thread that knew all of them and helped bring the group together,” said Steele, who is a tremendously talented actor in his own right.

“It was really cool because everyone said it was great to meet new people and they were happy working with each other.”

The story follows two people with cerebral palsy who go through a series of embarrassing moments as they try to navigate a first date, according to the synopsis.

Incredibly, the project had to be completed within just 55 hours.

“We started Friday at noon and we had until Sunday at 7 p.m. to submit the film,” said Steele. Various parameters were provided, but much of how it all came to fruition of course was up to cast and crew. “It was intense. It also involved a lot of coffee on Sunday,” he added with a laugh.

And while the story is certainly a comedy, Steele and the entire cast and crew indeed hope that it inspires discussion around living with cerebral palsy, and the roles that support staff and friends play in the lives of people with disabilities. Breaking apart common but untruthful beliefs about what people with disabilities can or can’t do is also important, and getting the message out there that we all have the same desires, needs and emotions.

A better understanding and a heightened connection amongst everyone is indeed key to a happier and healthier community.

It’s also vital to spur on conversation about people with disabilities performing more and more in all aspects of film and theatre, said Steele.

In the meantime, there is a competitive element to the Easterseals Disability Film Challenge, which includes several categories for awards and some terrific prizes including meeting some key industry executives, said Steele.

There is also an awareness element to the Challenge about the projects so the more people view, comment on and share the film, the better.

Find Worst Date Ever on the facebook page of ‘Easterseals Disability Film Challenge’.

The film can also be viewed by searching YouTube for ‘Easterseals Disability Film Challenge – Worst Date Ever’.