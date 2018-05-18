Local author invites young artists to submit book cover art

CALL FOR SUBMISSIONS - Local author Tim Knight-Davies is putting the word out about about contests he’s holding for youth to submit artistic ideas for the front and back covers of his first book. A contest for art concepts for chapter headings is also being held. Red Deer Express/file photo

A Red Deer author has given his first book a make-over, and is inviting local youth to submit artistic concepts for a brand new front and back design and chapter headings.

Tim J. Knight-Davies, author of All the Dragon’s Children, has set up the contests for young artists, and he’s excited about the possibilities for his first compelling literary effort – the first in what will ultimately be a five-book series.

Those submitting concepts for the contests must be 19 years of age or younger as of Dec. 31st, 2018.

Knight-Davies wanted to re-edit the book and decided along the way to give the project a whole fresh, new look at the same time.

“Basically, it’s a chance to give kids an opportunity to have their work shown.

“There are so many good artists out there who are youth. What better opportunity than to have their work on a book cover?”

As mentioned, there is a contest for the front cover, another for the back cover and a third contest for chapter headings.

“Whoever gets picked will not only have their work shown but will also have a write-up about them inside the book. It’s something they can add to a portfolio for themselves later on as well.”

Submissions will be accepted up until Oct. 31st.

Knight-Davies, who hails originally from England, is currently working on book two of the series. And to date, feedback has been very encouraging.

A reader in Ireland was so pleased with the book, she put up posters in her school over there.

“A fellow I used to work with who is now in the Philippines is going to put up posters there, too. I’ve also got a lady in England doing the same thing.”

Meanwhile, Knight-Davies’ family moved to Canada when he was a child.

Now a resident of Innisfail, he described the book series as being about dragons, werewolves, magic and many other things associated with the magical world.

Niagara Falls is the setting for the last field trip of the school year for three sisters and their classmates.

But when the tunnels behind the Falls collapse, leaving 180 students trapped, an ancient doorway is opened, and strange creatures appear, according to the book synopsis.

Stolen and locked away in a world that shouldn’t exist, the Robinson sisters pull off the impossible and escape.

Anna, Sadie and Paige find refuge in a small cabin buried deep in the darkest of woods. There they befriend an old lady who takes them in and exposes a secret.

The end of the book leads into an event that took place in Red Deer about a local ‘icon’ who happens to be one of those immortalized as a statue in the ‘Ghost’ series – Francis the pig.

“I’m going to do a competition for book two as well.” He also plans to extend the contests through the entire five-book series.

“By the time the contest is done (this year), I’m hoping book two should be going to the editors.”

Born in Banbury, Oxfordshire, England, Knight-Davies, along with his parents and three siblings, first made a home in Ontario.

Two years later, they moved again to a ranch in Central Alberta. This is where Knight-Davies’ imagination flourished.

The basic idea for All the Dragons Children was originally sparked about 15 years ago.

“I figured out the end pretty much from the beginning. I knew how I wanted it to start and I knew how I wanted it to end – it’s just a matter of filling up the ‘in-between’,” he said with a smile.

For more specifics about the contest and a list of rules that apply to those submitting, you can check out tjknightdavies.wixsite.com/website.

The facebook page is ‘All the Dragon’s Children’ and the email address is allthedragonschildrencontest@gmail.com.

Knight-Davies also pointed out that any negative comments posted on the facebook page in connection to posted submissions will be deleted.