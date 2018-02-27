Johnny Reid makes a stop in Red Deer on his Revival tour

Johnny Reid will be heading out to Red Deer this month on his Revival tour and looks forward to making a return to the City.

His latest album is a project he’s wanted to make for a long time, and it was a chance for Reid to reflect musically.

“Last year I had the chance to just slow down a little bit and take a look behind myself and just reflect on not only all the people that I’ve been with through the years, but also all the music that I started listening to when I was a child and all of the music that influenced me throughout my whole life,” he said.

He added that there are a few songs on the record he’s been holding onto for years, and that there was never the right time back then for them to be released.

Reid said the album was also a chance for him to show people the music he grew up listening to, which included a lot of soul and old country music.

“The other big thing about the record was having a chance to record it the way we recorded it, which was in the span of two days, bringing in some of the best musicians in the world and getting in the studio and pressing record and recording everything live off the floor.

“There’s a real ‘live’ element to the record, the goal getting in the studio was really to just try and capture moments and that’s what we did on the record.”

Also on tour with Reid is the group Glass Tiger.

Over a year ago, Reid was sitting with Alan Frew, the lead singer of the group, and he was asked if he would produce the new Glass Tiger album.

He, of course, said yes.

“I jumped at the opportunity to produce the record for the guys. I’ve been a big fan of Glass Tiger for many years,” said Reid.

Glass Tiger just released their brand new album 31, an album that celebrates 31 years together.

Reid, who grew up in Glasgow, Scotland, said music was always a dear friend to him.

“I could tell my guitar things I could never tell anybody else. It was a very safe place,” he said.

He also always enjoyed entertaining.

“My granny told me when I was a wee boy, she said, ‘Don’t squander what you’ve been given, don’t waste it’. I’ve always held that dear that I’ve been given this gift and I just want to share it with people. I just want to be able to stand up on stage and sing my songs and tell my stories and play my music.”

He added that he enjoys having the opportunity to touch people’s hearts and remind people they’re not alone through music.

When it comes to Reid’s genre, he’s lucky enough to be considered in more than one. Some refer to Reid as a country singer, while others know him as a rock n’ roll type performer.

“They’re going to categorize me and put me in a place where they want to put me and that’s fine. I’ve never really associated myself with anything specific because frankly there’s a wide variety of music that I enjoy and I’m able to sing a wide variety of music.”

With many great moments in his career, Reid said one of the highlights was singing for her Royal Highness Queen Elizabeth II.

“The only time I’d ever really seen her was growing up as a wee boy; I’d see her on stamps, and then I found myself singing for her and Prince Philip.”

Reid currently spends his time in Caledon, Ontario and Franklin, Tennessee.

He heads out to Red Deer’s Enmax Centrium March 12th.