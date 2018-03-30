NO LIMITS - Planning a full-length debut release later this year, the dynamic band ‘Fever Feel’ heads to Red Deer to play Bo’s April 20th. photo submitted

Victoria-based band Fever Feel heads to the city April 20th for a show at Bo’s.

Founded by Landon Franklin and Logan Gabert, the band is described as a mix of seventies rock with modern sensibilities – in fact, they consider themselves to be a part of a new age for rock and roll music.

The guys released an EP Days of Daze in 2014 and have also wrapped up production on a full-length debut disc for release later this year.

Having added organist Thomas Platt to their line-up in early 2015, the addition has taken the band’s already captivating sound to even greater heights.

“It’s going to be a self-titled record and full-length – I would say our first real offering,” said Franklin during a recent chat of the upcoming project.

“The vision for it is to let people know who Fever Feel is. Over the past couple of years, we’ve been touring a lot and recording this record on the off times, so we’ve been kind of taking that time to hone our sound and what we want to present as Fever Feel.”

Days of Daze included tunes recorded prior to the band’s official start as Fever Feel.

At the time, Franklin recalls the project as more of an exploration of what the guys were doing at the time – not really a definitive chapter in their creative journey.

The new project, however, marks a clearer picture of where these talented guys are now, and where they are headed.

Franklin and Gabert are in fact brothers, and the guys had an early introduction to music.

“My dad grew up playing music, so as long as I can remember, he had guitars around the house. When I was about 10 or 12, he bought me my first drum set because I refused to take piano lessons – I only wanted to play the drums,” he recalls with a laugh.

“From there on I was mainly self-taught – I’ve only had a few lessons on the drums. I don’t play drums in the band, but they were my first instrument. From there, I realized I had this love for songwriting so I kind of went with that and taught myself guitar as well.

“Logan has always played guitar, and he was also in a bunch of bands before also.”

Franklin had been involved in a number of creative projects as well before the guys decided to team up as Fever Feel.

They also found that they saw eye to eye on most things creatively-speaking, so it made sense to join forces and work on a single project together.

Looking back, Landon said his influences run deep into the traditions of old soul and blues music.

Further inspiration flows from other artists inspired by those very same genres, he noted.

These days, they both take part in the songwriting process, although Franklin is more the lyricist while the two essentially work on much of the melodies together.

“I’d say we have similar tastes, but how we look at music can be a little bit different just from the point of view. I feel that Logan has just gone through a different journey than I have,” he explains, adding that his brother comes from more of a guitarist’s standpoint where Franklin approaches things from more of a writer or poet’s standpoint.

”I think it’s a unique combination.

“We also have another member – Thomas Platt – who joined us about a year after we started the band. He has definitely added to the vibe and the direction of the band (via) being an organ player.”

Meanwhile, the brothers wrote, recorded, produced and engineered the new record and are currently performing many of the new cuts while touring.

Franklin said the final product should be available by early to mid-September. There will also be a few singles on the way over the coming months as well.

“We do write a lot of songs – some of them live, some die – but for this particular record it’s very cohesive in the sense that it wasn’t hard to choose the songs that went on it because some of the songs were written specifically for the record.”

For Franklin, hitting the stage started rather early too – he was about 14 when he started playing folk songs on his guitar at cafes and school talent shows, for example.

“I fee like creating music is something I have to do,” he explains.

”There never was a plan B in terms of a career choice.

“I feel like if you have a plan B, it means that your plan A probably wasn’t really what you wanted to do,” he said.

“It’s just always been something I’ve wanted to do, and sharing it with people – performing over the years has become something like a drug. I’m addicted to it, and I couldn’t see myself doing anything else.”

The future is bright indeed.

“I feel like we are at the starting line with this record.”