‘Elvis and Liberace – Kings of Vegas’ heading to Red Deer

Fans of Elvis and Liberace will want to head to the Baymont Inn & Suites on Sept. 8th for the ‘Elvis and Liberace - Kings of Vegas’ show. photo submitted

Fans of music legends Elvis and Liberace won’t want to miss out on a superb production honouring the two music superstars.

Hosted by Labelle Stage Productions, ‘Elvis and Liberace – Kings of Vegas’ runs Sept. 8th at the Baymont Inn & Suites and Conference Centre.

Labelle, who moved away from Red Deer several years ago, relocating to Edmonton, Toronto and New York City for various stints – is happy to be back in the City and has lots of exciting plans unfolding.

Besides being the CEO of Elevated Success Canada, he is also an extremely talented performer in his own right.

“It is such a fun show. It’s a full, two-hour concert with live music featuring the rock and roll of Elvis Presley and all of his hits, and Liberace. So it’s the two of them coming together with a band and back-up girls, glitz and glam and the whole nine yards,” explained Labelle, who takes on the role of Liberace.

It’s a role he’s been performing in solo shows for several years now to much acclaim. Joining him as Elvis is Robin Kelly, who Labelle met at a separate gig awhile back.

“He’s very talented – he’s the 2012 champion impersonator at the Collingwood Elvis Festival. Kelly has also been endorsed as the number one Elvis tribute artist in Canada by the ‘American Superstars’ in Las Vegas.

He was also voted as the ‘People’s Choice’ headliner through a worldwide Internet contest via the Collingwood Elvis Festival as well.

“He also goes back (to Collingwood) every year as a headliner,” said Labelle. “It was serendipitous for us to meet,” recalled Labelle of the time when the guys met, which was at a venue where they both happened to be performing.

“We were saying, ‘What would happen if we were ever to put Elvis and Liberace together onstage?’ There is not a show in the world like it. We were the only ones who decided, let’s go ahead and do this.”

About eight months ago, they started the process of putting the explosively entertaining show together, and first hit the stage this past June in Edmonton for a sold out performance.

“It was phenomenal,” he said. And no wonder, as the men have taken a no-holds-barred approach to re-creating the sights and sounds of what these legendary artists brought to the stage during their powerhouse careers.

“There were over $10,000 in costumes alone,” he added. “We all come out at the beginning and we do Vive Las Vegas, the girls are there, the band is going, the horns and drums are going. It is just mind-blowing – it truly, truly is,” he added with a a laugh. Labelle and Kelly then perform individually, but there is constant collaboration amongst everyone throughout the evening as well.

Part of the inspiration for launching the show came through a photo Labelle came across of Elvis and Liberace, where Liberace is playing Elvis’s guitar and Elvis is on the piano. It apparently was something of a photo op where the men were performing at the same event in Las Vegas, and just had a laugh about playing each other’s instruments.

“It’s a blast. People were up on their seats – they were screaming, they were yelling,” he recalls of that Edmonton show in June. “They were cheering. There was a standing ovation. It’s a show that you don’t want to miss. It’s an experience, it really is,” he said.

”You will hear some of your favourite songs from Elvis and Liberace and there are a couple little twists here and there because we designed the show so that it flows well.

“Robin and I both designed the show with the help of some of our other people involved in show design. We wanted to take some of my favourite tunes – some of Liberace’s and some of my original stuff that I do as Liberace, and then we also do a lot of what Robin enjoys doing because he’s been performing as Elvis for a very long time,” he explained.

“We just have so much fun. We laugh, we joke,” he said. “It’s a lot of fun – it’s a riot. People are toe-tapping and clapping and screaming. “

The contrast (between the two artists) takes you on a journey that is something like you have never experienced before.”

Tickets can be purchased at www.eventbrite.ca. They are also available at the Baymont Inn & Suites.