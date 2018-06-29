Dean Ray Band gearing up for Westerner Days show

Dean Ray has long been making his mark as a dynamic Central Alberta performer

ONSTAGE - Local singer Dean Ray has long been making his mark as a dynamic Central Alberta performer. The Dean Ray Band performs July 20th at the ENMAX Centrium as part of Westerner Days, with doors opening at 7 p.m. photo submitted

A natural in a number of genres, Red Deer singer Dean Ray has long been making his mark as a dynamic Central Alberta performer.

The Dean Ray Band performs July 20th at the ENMAX Centrium as part of Westerner Days, with doors opening at 7 p.m. and showtime set for 8 p.m. He will also be performing on the Bud Barn and Beer Gardens – Chillabong’s Stage July 18th through to the 21st.

Ray, whose latest CD is the aptly-titled and completely engaging Live It Loud, is adept at performing on his own, or as part of a duo, a trio or hitting the stage with a full band. He’s also thrilled about introducing lots of new tunes at the Westerner Days shows, many of which will ultimately land on a new project set for release early next year most likely.

He has performed across North America and throughout the Caribbean at casino showrooms, rodeos, night clubs, colleges, universities, arenas and corporate events.

Ray says it is not just writing songs – it is about writing great songs that all audiences can relate to and also that allow them to be involved in his show. He had an early start – Ray started playing music when he was just six years old, and drew inspiration from his uncle who was an Elvis impersonator.

The band thing just came naturally in his late teens which has led his career on his way to becoming a successful indie artist. “I would be excited when he would come over,” he recalled during a recent interview.

Through Kindergarten and Grade 1, Ray was learning a bunch of Elvis classics, and a seed to further explore music on his own one day was sown.

“I was thrilled to hear him play,” he said.

“He was kind of the music guy of the family.”

He landed his first electric guitar at 14, and is essentially self-taught.

“I got my first band at about 18, and then we started playing colleges and universities in Calgary and Lethbridge and all over,” he explained, adding they even landed on the same stage as singer Colin James at one point.

For Ray, his journey as a performer has been somewhat organic – it wasn’t so much a single moment in time when he made the specific choice to be a musician.

And of course, during the early years, there were the naysayers who continually pointed out how unlikely a successful music career would be.

But that made Ray try all the harder.

“The last 10 years I’ve been going full time, and I love what I’m doing,” he said, adding he’s been playing something in the neighbourhood of 200-plus gigs per year.

“I’m already booked up to the end of the year already.”

And over time, he has also found that he was comfortable in both the rock and country genres. That openness to diversity has meant a pretty extensive fan base has been popping up over the years far and wide.

“Because I play internationally, a lot of my songs are known in Europe as well. It was pretty cool because a buddy of mine told me he was on a honeymoon with his wife.

“He called me and said, ‘Dean, guess what song I just heard at the airport? Live it Loud!’ And this was in London, England.”

For Dean, whether he’s hitting the stage with his original cuts or belting out a classic cover, it’s all about the connection with fans.

“The audience is what makes music worthwhile. I really feed off an audience – everywhere I play – whether there are 20 people in a coffee shop or 2,000 in an event I’m playing for.

“It’s all about the people. I’m one of those guys that always gets people involved with the songs, and to get them singing.

“When you get to play ‘live’ – that’s what it’s all about.”

Previous story
Joe Jackson turned his children into stars, but at a price

Just Posted

Dean Ray Band gearing up for Westerner Days show

Dean Ray has long been making his mark as a dynamic Central Alberta performer

Red Deer RCMP arrest 45 people in four-day warrant round-up

RCMP executed 140 warrants last week

Blackfalds stormwater concerns Lacombe Lake residents

Lacombe Lake resident Anita Alexander worried lake could become polluted

Air Canada discontinues flight service to Red Deer Airport

Airport continues its plans for expansion

River Town Saints plays Westerner Days July 20th

The band’s latest single, You Get To Me, was released this past February

WATCH: Check out this week’s What’s Up Wednesday

Tune in to catch up on the week’s news in Red Deer

Sylvan Lake doctor faces child porn charges after attempting to have sex with 5-year-old

Dr. Janke is also an Associate Professor in the Department of Family Medicine at U of A

Crews refine search after plane with 2 people aboard goes missing in B.C.

Small aircraft route included going from Kelowna, to Hope and Boundary Bay before landing in Nanaimo

Mirror fire department at risk of closing

Volunteer department has 5 members, needs 12

Ottawa details list of U.S. tariff targets, offers up to $2B in support

Ottawa also released details Friday of a financial aid package for industries and workers caught in the crossfire

A look at the numbers behind Ottawa’s tariff reprisal against Trump

Canada is imposing dollar-for-dollar tariff “countermeasures” on up to $16.6 billion worth of U.S. imports

Feds learned by accident of Harper’s plans to visit White House next week

Former prime minister Stephen Harper is reportedly planning a trip to the White House next week, bucking convention.

Fixing Phoenix to take five years, billions to fix, report says

The report says the problem-plagued Phoenix payroll system has already cost government coffers more than $1 billion

Suspect in Maryland newspaper shooting to appear on 5 murder charges

A man armed with smoke grenades and a shotgun attacked journalists in the building Thursday, killing several people

Most Read

  • Dean Ray Band gearing up for Westerner Days show

    Dean Ray has long been making his mark as a dynamic Central Alberta performer