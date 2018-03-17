Central Albertans encouraged to provide submissions for ‘The Mics Awards Show’

Local producer/artist/musician extraordinaire Curtis Labelle is one of the creative folks behind The Mics Awards Show – set to run May 12th at Days Inn & Suites Conference Centre West Edmonton.

Recognizing young artists and entertainers from around the world, the prestigious ceremony is now into its second year.

Presented by The MICs Inc. and the Music Is Cool non-profit organization, it’s described as a glittering annual event that is hosted in a different major city across Canada each year.

“The Mics is the Junos and Oscars for kids internationally, and it’s offered in Canada,” explained Labelle, adding that the event is heading into its second year.

“We are super excited that Edmonton has asked us to join them this year.

“We also want to get more Red Deer people involved.”

There are a stream of categories for consideration, from TV, film and radio to the stage and music. Organizers are also opening it up to music videos, too.

“There is no other awards ceremony in Canada that offers what we offer,” he said. “We are hoping to open this up to offer so much recognition to the younger generation – the young, talented performers in this industry who aren’t recognized,” he explained. “We had seven-year-olds getting up there receiving their awards last year and giving speeches like the Oscars. It was beautiful!”

Last year’s inaugural event was held in Calgary, attracting some 300 submissions with ultimately about 85 awards being handed down, said Labelle, who along with Maggie Hewitt and Jase Nelson, founded the awards event.

Many who had made submissions were from abroad as well, so it was exciting to see the event already getting that kind of momentum so early on. “We had kids and families from all over the world joining us last year, and it was such a huge success.

Besides the ceremony, this black-tie awards gala also features terrific food and amazing entertainment, said Labelle.

And it’s full-on, old-style Hollywood glamour all the way, from the red carpet, the awards ceremony and entertainment during the ceremony to the dinner and of course an after party.

“The Mics is ‘all Hollywood’ so when you show up to the Days Inn this year, you are stepping out to about 30 (photographers) all dressed in 1940s garb taking flash photos. So you are walking out onto the red carpet, you are being interviewed on the carpet right into the hotel.

“Some of the dresses coming in for it – we should have our own fashion show just for the red carpet,” he said, adding that the venue will be wonderfully decorated as well.

“We are excited to offer this award opportunity so that our young artists can be proud of being active members of this community, and through their work as artists, they are building leadership capabilities and strong connections within this community.”

Sponsorships and ticket sales help to fund the event, and Labelle added that there are also scholarships available through the Music is Cool organization.

“To be eligible to receive an award, you must be present at the event or have someone representing your nomination.”

Labelle, who moved away from Red Deer several years ago, relocating to Edmonton, Toronto and New York City for various stints – is happy to back in the City and already has lots of exciting plans unfolding.

First up, he has also worked with a team to develop a new company called Elevated Success Canada Transformation through the Performing Arts.

Meanwhile, submissions for The Mics can be made by visiting www.themics.ca, and tickets can be purchased on the web site as well.

Labelle also pointed out that you can submit someone else that you think is deserving of the honour.

“The Mics will then contact them and say, ‘Congratulations, you’ve been submitted for this!’ And then they follow through the process if they would like to.”

A judging panel will look at all the submissions and send out the nominations, said Labelle.

The deadline is April 15th.

Also, for more information, including volunteer opportunities, email info@themics.ca.