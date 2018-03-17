Canadian legends Sloan coming to Bo’s Bar and Grill

Band to feature new album featuring single The Day Will be Mine

Sloan, one of Canada’s iconic 90s bands, is coming to Red Deer on April 8th with a new album in their repertoire.

The band, who’s hits include Money City Maniacs, The Rest of My Life and If It Feels Good Do It, will be bringing their 12th album to Bo’s Bar and Grill and Jay Ferguson, guitarist, said it is first new album in a while for the band.

“Our last album was a double-record called Commonwealth, which came out in 2014,” he said. “In between, we did a reissue of our third album called One Chord to Another. We made a box set and did a tour for that, which was fun.

“We haven’t had new music out in awhile. It is always fun when you put new music out. Fingers crossed that people are looking forward to it.”

What is currently titled as Sloan 12 features the new single The Day Will be Mine, which has influences dating back to the band’s first album in 1992.

“Our first album was very influenced by what was happening at the time, which was in the early 90s,” Ferguson said. “It was kind of like melodic, British, underground rock which is bands like My Bloody Valentine and Teenage Fan Club. Even a bit from stuff in the States like Nirvana or Sonic Youth.

“The Day will be Mine could easily fit with the sound of our first record.”

Ferguson said Sloan’s longevity can be traced to the fact that each member writes and sings, leading to a profoundly democratic feel to the band.

“There is a shared responsibility in the band and it is very democratic,” he said.

“That has helped keep our band together. It is an outlet for everyone. There isn’t a disgruntled drummer who doesn’t get to play his songs. Everybody gets to contribute.”

He added the band has always felt a sense of separation from the Canadian music scene.

”We make records based on records we liked growing up and then you end up creating your own distinct sound. By nature of us being four different voices in the band, that is something I feel is unique in Canadian music,” he said.

Ferguson said the band will be playing two long sets at Bo’s featuring both old hits and new songs.

He said the advantage of playing in that type of venue means the audience knows the songs and is open to hearing new tracks.

Touring for Sloan is also something that has become more vital than what it was in the early 90’s.

“Touring is great. Playing shows is a fun part of the job and it is also a way that we make money for ourselves,” he said. “It is kind of the bread and butter. At some point, you would have made more money from selling your music on CD or cassette. That has diminished for sure. It is still a great job and it is part of being a current band.”

Ferguson added Sloan will tour for the better part of this year before moving on to their next project, which will likely be a box-set reissue of their first album.

todd.vaughan@reddeerexpress.com

Like us on facebook at https://www.facebook.com/RedDeerExpress/and follow us on twitter at https://twitter.com/RedDeerExpress.