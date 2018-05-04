André-Philippe Gagnon brings his many voices to Red Deer

Gagnon will perform his brand new show ‘The History Of Rock And Roll’

MANY VOICES - André-Philippe Gagnon will perform his brand new show ‘The History of Rock and Roll’ at Red Deer’s Memorial Centre May 31st. photo submitted

Known as the man of a thousand voices, André-Philippe Gagnon will be returning to Red Deer to perform his brand new show ‘The History of Rock and Roll”.

“It’s a bit of my take on the history of rock music and all of those vocalists since the last six decades. From Bill Haley & His Comets to Stolen Dance with Milky Chance from Germany. We go chronologically,” said Gagnon in a recent interview.

He added that right from the start he will indicate that there will be families of voices in the show that people will recognize like the Lionel Richie family.

“It’s all about musical memories and that’s what I want to do.”

Gagnon, who has played to sold out audiences around the world, is known for performing his version of the famine-relief anthem We are the World, doing every singer on the song, which included 18 famous voices in one composition.

He brings to the stage a variety of different voices of vocalists from around the world, showcasing the music of the last 60 years.

He does impressions of Elvis, Michael Jackson, The Rolling Stones and more.

And he doesn’t just imitate the voice, he also does the actions too.

“When I say the Wknd it’s not just Friday, Saturday, Sunday, it’s the group The Wknd from Toronto, so some people don’t know that,” he said, adding that it’s important to really try to capture the group or individual with the whole package, not just the voice.

“It helps sometimes just to do the moon walk with Michael Jackson or dress up like him.”

Gagnon is also known to do the older Gordon Lightfoot, and what Lightfoot sounded like when he was younger.

“Their voices change, so I want to impersonate what people used to hear on the radio or on CDs,” he said.

One of Gagnon’s favourite things to do in his shows is impersonating a small saxophone. He also happens to teach the audience how to do it too at the end of the show.

“You put your tongue as a spoon at the bottom of your lower teeth to give it that sound.”

As a shy child, Gagnon got his start doing impressions for his friends.

He started off doing impressions of Tweety Bird and then went on to doing impressions of hockey players.

“After hockey games when I was 10 or 11 I would already have my little routine,” he said with a laugh.

“I would entertain the guys after the game.”

Gagnon, who has entertained audiences in over 11 countries, is set to perform at the Memorial Centre May 31st.

Tickets can be purchased through the Black Knight Inn.