MANY VOICES - André-Philippe Gagnon will perform his brand new show ‘The History of Rock and Roll’ at Red Deer’s Memorial Centre May 31st. photo submitted

André-Philippe Gagnon brings his many voices to Red Deer

Gagnon will perform his brand new show ‘The History Of Rock And Roll’

Known as the man of a thousand voices, André-Philippe Gagnon will be returning to Red Deer to perform his brand new show ‘The History of Rock and Roll”.

“It’s a bit of my take on the history of rock music and all of those vocalists since the last six decades. From Bill Haley & His Comets to Stolen Dance with Milky Chance from Germany. We go chronologically,” said Gagnon in a recent interview.

He added that right from the start he will indicate that there will be families of voices in the show that people will recognize like the Lionel Richie family.

“It’s all about musical memories and that’s what I want to do.”

Gagnon, who has played to sold out audiences around the world, is known for performing his version of the famine-relief anthem We are the World, doing every singer on the song, which included 18 famous voices in one composition.

He brings to the stage a variety of different voices of vocalists from around the world, showcasing the music of the last 60 years.

He does impressions of Elvis, Michael Jackson, The Rolling Stones and more.

And he doesn’t just imitate the voice, he also does the actions too.

“When I say the Wknd it’s not just Friday, Saturday, Sunday, it’s the group The Wknd from Toronto, so some people don’t know that,” he said, adding that it’s important to really try to capture the group or individual with the whole package, not just the voice.

“It helps sometimes just to do the moon walk with Michael Jackson or dress up like him.”

Gagnon is also known to do the older Gordon Lightfoot, and what Lightfoot sounded like when he was younger.

“Their voices change, so I want to impersonate what people used to hear on the radio or on CDs,” he said.

One of Gagnon’s favourite things to do in his shows is impersonating a small saxophone. He also happens to teach the audience how to do it too at the end of the show.

“You put your tongue as a spoon at the bottom of your lower teeth to give it that sound.”

As a shy child, Gagnon got his start doing impressions for his friends.

He started off doing impressions of Tweety Bird and then went on to doing impressions of hockey players.

“After hockey games when I was 10 or 11 I would already have my little routine,” he said with a laugh.

“I would entertain the guys after the game.”

Gagnon, who has entertained audiences in over 11 countries, is set to perform at the Memorial Centre May 31st.

Tickets can be purchased through the Black Knight Inn.

Previous story
Nobel literature prize will not be awarded this year

Just Posted

$25-a-day child care program is life-changing, parents say

Red Deer families and staff share how the new pilot project makes all the difference

Federal Infrastructure Minister opens wastewater system in Lacombe

Minister Amarjeet Sohi discusses Trans Mountain Pipeline dispute

Several Central Albertans selected to Football Alberta Senior Bowl

Lacombe Rams Jon Ericson and Matt Darnell lead the way for the Rams.

Rebels select 10 players in 2018 WHL Draft

Red Deer will host the draft through 2020

WATCH: Internationally renowned fashion designer Frank Lyman visits Red Deer

Local fashionistas were thrilled to meet their couture icon

WATCH: Westerner Days returns Central Albertans to their western roots

New additions and entertainment lineup announced

Raccoon delays Air Canada flight by nearly 7 hours

Animal had gotten into the duct system on a plane that was set to leave Saskatoon and fly to Toronto

Dwindling caribou herds in B.C., Alberta face dire threat: feds

‘Immediate intervention is required to allow for eventual recovery’

No travel advisory for Canadians after Hawaiian volcano eruption

Some flights were cancelled as more than 1,500 people forced to move away from Kilauea Volcano

May the fourth be with you: B.C. company bakes up sweet treats

Victoria’s Empire Donuts quickly sold out of their Star Wars themed items

Some Canadian Starbucks shops to close for bias, inclusivity training

Starbucks Canada president Michael Conway said sessions will will address implicit bias

Hawaii lava evacuees wake to uncertain future

63 evacuees and more than a dozen dogs and a dozen more cat are displaced

Minister opens federal pay centre, says troubled Phoenix system improving

Phoenix has caused so many snafus across the country with a backlog of 625,000 transactions

Armed robbery at New Sarepta Tavern May 3

Three culprits stole ATM, assaulted one person

Most Read

  • Nobel literature prize will not be awarded this year

    The prize will not be awarded due to sex-abuse allegations that have affected the public image of the Swedish Academy that selects the winner

  • André-Philippe Gagnon brings his many voices to Red Deer

    Gagnon will perform his brand new show ‘The History Of Rock And Roll’