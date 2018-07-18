What’s next after Greyhound bus closure?

The Greyhound logo is seen on one of the company’s buses, in Vancouver, on Monday July 9, 2018. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck

The recent closure of the Greyhound bus service has angered many across the country. People will now be asking themselves, ‘Now what?’

The closure in Alberta will affect approximately 155 jobs and have an impact on approximately 380,000 passengers.

A big reason for the closure according to Peter Hamel, regional vice president for Greyound Western Canada, is the declining ridership.

That still, unfortunately doesn’t fix the situation for those who have relied on using Greyhound.

Many people will now have to find alternative ways to see their families across the country or find other ways to go to their doctor’s appointment.

It was more than just riding a bus to just look at the scenery, it was a necessary way to get around for thousands of people.

With the closure approaching come October, people are going to have to look at other ways of getting around — ways that will no doubt be more expensive.

Some of those other options for people are airlines and ride sharing services that may be available, but that still doesn’t help those loyal riders who took the Greyhound.

So, what’s next? What’s to come?

Is it time to see our families and friends less? Is it time to say goodbye to taking cheap trips with friends? These are some questions to think about.

Those people who are living in rural communities and rely heavily on Greyhound are going to have an extremely tough time getting from point A to point B.

Until October, there’s going to be a lot of people squeezing in those extra trips or just trying to find other alternatives early.