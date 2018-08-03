Carlie Connolly/Red Deer Express

WATCH: Downtown Red Deer transformed into time warp with old cars

Event carries on all weekend at Westerner Park

Downtown Red Deer is the place to be Aug. 3rd for Rock’n Red Deer Downtown Cruise Night. Many Red Deerians are packing the downtown to celebrate the cars, music and culture of the 50’s, 60’s and 70’s that features over 850 hot rods, customs and classic cruisers.

Supported by the Downtown Business Association’s Seal of Approval program, Rock’n Red Deer’s Downtown Cruise Night is free for all to enjoy.

And the excitement doesn’t stop there.

Put on by the Alberta SuperRun Association, a not-for-profit organization, the event will carry over to Westerner Park Aug. 4th and 5th for those interested in viewing all of the cars from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.

With people from all over, the event will feature more than just cars. There will also be beer gardens, vendors, a hula hoop contest and more.

Admission is $10 and kids 12 and under are free.

 

Carlie Connolly/Red Deer Express

Previous story
Sunnybrook Museum celebrates 30th anniversary at Pioneer Days

Just Posted

WATCH: Downtown Red Deer transformed into time warp with old cars

Event carries on all weekend at Westerner Park

Three Mile Bend Park under blue-green algae advisory

Blue Green Algae Advisory will remain in place until a rescind notice is issued

Winners to take over part of old Safeway location at Parkland Mall

No opening date confirmed as of yet

Red Deer’s first Cyclovia runs Aug. 12th

Event encouraging inclusive and safe physical activity for all

A truck was on fire off Taylor Drive earlier today

Emergency crews were on scene quickly to put it out

WATCH: Tune into What’s Up Wednesday

An overview of all news Red Deer

Leduc robbery sees staff hit with bear spray July 3

Leduc RCMP investigate robbery of liquor store

Albertan activist says he’ll come to B.C. and evict pipeline protesters himself

Camp Cloud members have been stationed outside the Kinder Morgan terminal in Burnaby for months

Wetaskiwin RCMP charge 29 year old man with firearms offences, breaching prohibitions

Wetaskiwin RCMP investigate careless use of a firearm, charge Brandon Cook

Sheriff: No motive, no 2nd shooter in Las Vegas massacre

Stephen Paddock was ‘an unremarkable man’ who showed signs of a troubled mind, according to officials

Canada’s Brooke Henderson has hole in one at British Women’s Open

Henderson was visibly surprised when the ball took a single bounce and landed straight in the hole

Schedule released for world junior hockey championship in B.C.

Vancouver and Victoria ready to host, as Canada conducts training camp in Kamloops

Back to rubble, some ‘lost everything’ in California fire

A massive Northern California wildfire levelled more than 1,000 homes.

Trump renews attacks on ‘fake, fake disgusting news’

“Whatever happened to the free press? Whatever happened to honest reporting?” Trump asked the crowd.

Most Read