WATCH: Downtown Red Deer transformed into time warp with old cars

Downtown Red Deer is the place to be Aug. 3rd for Rock’n Red Deer Downtown Cruise Night. Many Red Deerians are packing the downtown to celebrate the cars, music and culture of the 50’s, 60’s and 70’s that features over 850 hot rods, customs and classic cruisers.

Supported by the Downtown Business Association’s Seal of Approval program, Rock’n Red Deer’s Downtown Cruise Night is free for all to enjoy.

And the excitement doesn’t stop there.

Put on by the Alberta SuperRun Association, a not-for-profit organization, the event will carry over to Westerner Park Aug. 4th and 5th for those interested in viewing all of the cars from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.

With people from all over, the event will feature more than just cars. There will also be beer gardens, vendors, a hula hoop contest and more.

Admission is $10 and kids 12 and under are free.