ROBOTICS MENTOR - Warren Kreway, founder of United Robotics of Lacombe (URL), recently won the Woody Flowers Award for his work as a mentor. Todd Colin Vaughan/Lacombe Express

United Robotics of Lacombe founder wins Woody Flowers Award

Award recognizes Warren Kreway for his work in mentoring young people

Founder of the United Robotics of Lacombe (URL) Warren Kreway recently received the prestigious Woody Flowers Award at the Canadian Rockies Regional in Calgary.

The award is handed out by First Technology, Boeing and NASA to show recognition to mentors in the field of robotics and Kreway is one of five Canadians who have received the award.

Kreway will now travel to Houston, TX for the World Championships, where an opportunity to be a world mentor is on the line.

Kreway won the award due to a URL student, Derek Lange, who wrote a nomination that initially was four pages before being trimmed down to 3,000 words.

“He is an invested mentor at URL and in our school, as well as in the Blackfalds Elementary School,” Lange wrote.

“He has shown his determination to help the school implement our FLL program. Warren drives himself and URL members to Blackfalds to mentor, help teach the students about FLL and to ignite the dream in this school full of bright and enthusiastic learners.”

Kreway, who has been involved with URL for 14 years, said he is humbled by the award and the nomination letter wrote by Lange.

“The biggest joy that I had was building a family with these young men and women,” Kreway said.

“It made a real difference in their lives. At the high school age, they are often struggling with life. That is why I stepped in and tried to help them look at life a little differently.

“Now it is coming back to me.”

Kreway added the inspiration has gone both ways after the students encouraged him to finish high school back in 2014.

“When we went to St. Louis, I shared with our robotics team at the hotel that I never finished,” Kreway said.

“It took a lot of courage to finally admit that. It dawned on me that one of the things I needed to do was finish school and I did back in 2014. Now I am an educational assistant working with special needs kids in Blackfalds and Lacombe. I drive a school bus and I have also started a foundation.”

His foundation, Africanian, is the result of a trip Kreway made to Uganda many years ago where he met 26 orphaned children.

The program helps students in Canada develop connections with African schools through such means as becoming sister schools, for example.

Kreway will meet with a friend he made in Uganda in 1988 during his trip to Houston.

“I am going to Houston for a purpose, but I also get to live another part of my dream,” he said.

Kreway said it is important to him to have his students be involved with his trip and that him winning the Woody Flowers Award was really about everyone in URL.

“Winning the award was very meaningful,” Kreway said.

“For 14 years I have wondered what impact I have had on these kids, and that says it all right there. They were excited when they presented me with the award in Calgary at the competition.

“The kids were exploding on the bleachers and were excited to be part of something very important.”

During the regionals, URL’s robot was not functioning properly unfortunately but that did not dampen the team’s spirits, according to Kreway.

“We struggled with it but winning the award brought them alive. It shows me and them that even with struggles, you can still get there. You just have to find a way. My role in that is just to inspire them and encourage them to dig deeper and push harder.”

Lange, who graduates this year, invited Kreway to his grad in Ponoka and Kreway said their relationship has developed into a grandfather/grandson relationship.

Kreway hopes that Lange or one of the other URL students can take over the program from him one day.

“He is an exemplary young man. He is going to do very well,” Kreway said. “I was asked by the Superintendent Jason Lovell where I thought the project was going in five years, because I am almost 70. I said that I hope a young man or a young woman will pick it up, see the dream and want to run with it. That is really motivating for me that they see this, because sooner or later I will have to hand over the reins.”

He added the key element of the URL program is make a better world by connecting students.

“I hope that this will still be in play, that they still will be mentoring robotics teams and they will be travelling around the world connecting children with other children. That is the crux of the whole thing. To make a better world, we need to connect.”

todd.vaughan@redddeerexpress.com

Previous story
Mayor gives statement in response to Humboldt tragedy

Just Posted

United Robotics of Lacombe founder wins Woody Flowers Award

Award recognizes Warren Kreway for his work in mentoring young people

Penhold fire crews respond to vehicle accident

Driver suffered minor injuries

Alberta set to update emergency management rules

Legislative amendments to address concerns raised in follow up to recent Alberta disasters

Performing and teaching enrich life of local violinist

Qian Yin educated in Shanghai, London and the U.S.

Red Deer’s Deborah Carpenter reflects on her brother Darcy Haugan’s life

“He was a leader, he was a true, true leader”

WATCH: Duane Daines and Natalie Brooks win the night at the Sheraton Celebrity Dance Off

Event saw hundreds come out for a good cause

Changing self-defence laws not an easy process

MP Blaine Calkins working on rural crime issues, says there’s many facets to taking on rural crime

Elizabeth May, other anti-pipeline protesters to be criminally charged

Crown will take over the contempt charges initially filed by Kinder Morgan

Alleged Toronto serial killer charged with 8th count of first-degree murder

Bruce McArthur is now facing eight first-degree murder charges related to men who have gone missing from Toronto’s gay village

‘A traumatic stressful event:’ Alberta wildfire took toll on park staff

Several documents obtained under the Access to Information Act highlight the trying circumstances Parks Canada staffers faced as they contended with a disaster

Former first lady Barbara Bush in failing health

A family spokesman said Sunday that the former first lady Barbara Bush is in “failing health” and won’t seek additional medical treatment.

Brother remembers Broncos hockey player as humble, honest, hard-working

Stephen Wack, a 21-year old defenceman with the Humboldt Broncos, was killed when the team’s bus collided with a semi truck

Ice and rain knocks out power to thousands in Ontario, Quebec

Tens of thousands of people across southern and central Ontario remained without power Monday morning as the province’s massive ice storm transitioned to drenching rain

Justin Trudeau defends peacekeeping mission with French president

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau is meeting with French President Emmanuel Macron in Paris

Most Read

  • United Robotics of Lacombe founder wins Woody Flowers Award

    Award recognizes Warren Kreway for his work in mentoring young people