Support pours in for Red Deer toddler diagnosed with Leukemia

Campaign goal is $20,000 for Maddock

Red Deerians have poured their hearts out to Maddock and his family.

Maddock, a Red Deer toddler, was diagnosed with Leukemia.

After a period of feeling unwell and suffering from unexplained fevers, Maddock was rushed to emergency where he and his family received the heartbreaking news. Maddock and his family have been transferred to Edmonton where he is beginning treatment at the Stollery Children’s Hospital.

Maddock is the son of Andrea and Ryan and little brother to Kale and Roman.

A GoFundMe page has been set up to help out this family to ease some of their stress and unexpected financial burden.

The fund will go directly to his parents and will help Maddock’s loved ones to be with him every step of his difficult journey.

