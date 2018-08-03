photo submitted

Red Deer’s first Cyclovia runs Aug. 12th

Event encouraging inclusive and safe physical activity for all

The Red Deer Association for Bicycle Commuting (RDABC) is eager to welcome people of all ages and abilities from the community of Red Deer and surrounding area to their first ever Cyclovia Red Deer, an ‘Open Streets’ event to promote fun and outdoor activity while enriching and strengthening the community. The Cyclovia event will take place from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. in Downtown Red Deer on Aug. 12th.

RDABC is partnering with the Red Deer Primary Care Network, Stuart Olson, Canadian Western Bank, Berry Architecture Community Wellness Ride, the City of Red Deer and many more to make the Cyclovia Open Street event possible and at no cost for participants. The streets of the downtown core will be temporarily closed for four hours to car traffic so people of all ages and abilities may use them for any non-motorized activity such as bicycling, rollerblading, and walking, as well as battery assisted wheeling, including e-bikes and scooters.

Satellite Stations at the Collicutt Centre, Safety City, and the Red Deer Public Library Dawe Branch will be open to provide information and maps to the downtown activities. Once downtown, participants of Cyclovia will have access to the various shops and restaurants in the area. Activity Hubs will include a bike repair cafe, live music, Tai Chi and many more. There will be vendors and information booths as well. The City of Red Deer is providing Cyclovia Red Deer with Zero Waste Stations and a Potable Water Station to make the event as green and environmentally friendly as possible. A bike corral will be provided by the Red Deer Primary Care Network.

The RDABC and Cyclovia Red Deer aim to create an inclusive and enjoyable environment for people to engage in physical activity and feel a part of a community by engaging in the downtown core and discovering the hidden gems of the local establishments, while embracing cycling, walking, and other forms of non-motorized transportation as an acceptable form of recreational and essential transportation.

For more information and updates about the event please visit the Facebook page at CycloviaRedDeer, or Twitter and Instagram at rdcyclovia2018.

– Submitted by The Red Deer Association for Bicycle Commuting

