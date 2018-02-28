PINK SHIRT DAY - Serenity Lynch, 7, Brooks Newfield, 7, Mataya Castro, 7, Skylar Zager, 10, Gorden Bennett,8, Ava Barrett, 10, Holland Scheyen, 7, Asher Gregory, 7 and Sophia Langevin, 6, take part in Pink Shirt at St. Martin de Porres School Day. Michelle Falk/Red Deer Express

Red Deer schools promote anti-bullying on Pink Shirt Day

Students wear pink and attend events and workshops to learn about kindness

Schools around the province have put on special events to promote anti-bullying, wearing their pink shirts to school Feb. 28th.

St. Martin de Porres School took Pink Shirt Day to the next level by making kindness the theme of the entire month of February.

“It’s an everyday thing—today is Pink Shirt Day, but it’s not a one-day thing we’re doing, we really wanted to carry it through,” said Kristie McCullough, Assistant Principal at St. Martin de Porres School.

She said they have based the entire month on the theme of kindness drawing on it as an extension of one of the seven sacred teachings, which is love and the eagle, and really talk about anti-bullying.

Throughout the month students have done activities interacting with other grades.

McCullough said she has been very impressed with how much students have engaged with this theme and how they are carrying it out.

“It’s interesting how it has filtered through the grades,” she said.

“They’ve brought it down from the top with the Grade fives being our leaders.”

Some students started a kindness team to share quotes about kindness over the intercom each morning.

They are also enjoying doing a book study of Wonder. It is a story about appreciating other people and their differences. She said the students have connected with the story and it is affecting how they act.

Wednesday’s events for Pink Shirt Day were a culmination of the month’s theme of kindness.

Students created painted feathers in the morning combined with a writing project where they wrote a compliment for each person in their class.

Previous story
Red Deer RCMP officers read to children at the library in new program

Just Posted

Red Deer schools promote anti-bullying on Pink Shirt Day

Students wear pink and attend events and workshops to learn about kindness

Two charged with trafficking after hotel room search

Red Deer RCMP seized fentanyl, heroin and other drugs

City is disappointed in federal budget’s lack of direct reference to municipal priorities

Funding allocated to affordable housing does have the potential to wield direct impact

Uber Eats joins crowded Red Deer delivery market

McDonalds, Freshii and others available at launch

WATCH: What’s Up Wednesday – Feb. 28th

Tune into our weekly update on everything Red Deer

WATCH: What’s Up Wednesday – Feb. 28th

Tune into our weekly update on everything Red Deer

How to keep local news visible in your Facebook feed

Facebook has changed the news feed to emphasize personal connections. You might see less news.

The healing power of coffee

Bravery Blends donates a portion of proceeds to PTSD organizations

Feds use $23M to expand multiculturalism

Liberal government addresses issues of anti-immigrant sentiment and racism bubbling up at home

Liberals vow to replace Phoenix pay system

Federal employees rally in cities around the country today

A day later, Morneau defends his budget

Minister fields complaints that plan doesn’t protect Canada enough from competitiveness threats

Canadian program providing alcohol to heavy drinkers envied by Scotland

It’s a radical treatment that provides daily doses of alcohol to people struggling with problem drinking

India denies role in Atwal controversy; ‘baseless,’ says official

India’s Ministry of External Affairs states the Indian government had no role in an attempted murderer being invited

Russia’s Olympic ban lifted after doping scandal

Russia reinstated into Olympic movement despite two failed doping tests at Pyeongchang

Most Read